GIJ: 2022/2023 registration, courses, admission, location, fees

It is no secret that education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world. Therefore, finding the ideal institution that fits your criteria is the first step to realizing your academic goals. In Ghana, GIJ (Ghana Institute of Journalism) is one such institution. The varsity is renowned for having qualified staff and facilities. So, how do you join GIJ, and what is the registration process?

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

GIJ's logo. Photo: @GIJOfficial2019

Source: Facebook

On October 16, 1959, Ghana's first president, Kwame Nkrumah, established the Ghana Institute of Journalism. The first president envisioned training a patriotic cadre corps of journalists to play an influential role in the African continent's emancipation. The school's first principal was Mr. Richard McMillan, a retiring Director of British Information Services in Ghana.

How can I get admission to the Ghana Institute of Journalism?

The institution accepts applicants who meet the minimum required threshold. Currently, admission into the college for the 2022/2023 academic year is open. Below are the GIJ cut-off points and other requirements.

1. B.A. Communication studies

SSSCE holders

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Applicants must have passed (A–D) in six subjects, with an overall aggregate of 24 or better, including three core subjects (including English and Mathematics) and three (3) elective subjects.

WASSCE holders

Applicants must have passes (A1-C6) in six subjects, three core subjects (English, Mathematics, and three (3) elective subjects), and an overall aggregate of 36 or higher.

GCE Advanced level holders

Applicants must have a General Certificate of Examinations (GCE) 'A' Level Grade E or better in three subjects, one of which must be Grade D or higher. In addition, credit passes, i.e. a grade of 6 or higher in five GCE Ordinary Level ('O' Level) subjects, including English, Mathematics, and a Science subject, are required for non-science students.

Diploma holders

GIJ Diploma holders with a CGPA of 1.79 or lower are eligible to apply for admission to level 200.

Mature students

Mature Students must be at least 25 years old to enrol. They must also show proof of age, such as a birth certificate or other legitimate documentary proof of date of birth (at least 5 years old).

2. Diploma in Communication Studies

The primary prerequisite for students obtaining a diploma in Communication Studies is to attend lectures from Monday through Sunday. The following are some essential entry requirements.

SSSCE applicants

Must have received an A-D in five subjects, including three electives. Similarly, an average of 20 or above in optional topics is required.

WASSCE holders

Five subjects must be passed, including three obligatory topics (A1–C6). In addition, an applicant must have a combined score of 30 or above in two optional topics.

3. Requirements for graduate students

A candidate must have a 2nd - Class Lower Division Communication Studies degree from the same institution or another accredited university. Alternatively, a Bachelor's degree with a 2nd - Class Lower Division from any respectable higher learning institution in Ghana is necessary.

What are the GIJ registration options?

Students at the institution have two primary application options: online applications and downloadable GIJ forms. Both Ghanaian and international students are advised to pay a non-refundable application fee at a Fidelity Bank branch near them for all options.

1. Filling downloadable forms

Once the application cost has been paid, students should receive an application number. Remember that the number is crucial since it starts the entire procedure. Students applying online or filling out downloaded GIJ admission forms must provide their phone numbers.

2. GIJ online registration

If you prefer to apply online, follow the instructions below to complete the GIJ application process.

Purchase an e-voucher and proceed to the GIJ portal to begin the procedure on the GIJ SIS login page under the "Prospective students' Login" section after receiving the application number. Click "Start Application" on the page and fill out all fields. An application number, surname, email, phone number, and program specifics are some of the details to enter in this part. Click "Create Application" after that. In the next stage, enter your biodata accurately and click to continue. Proceed to stage three and upload your photo in the correct format. Proceed to enter your educational qualifications in the next stage. Continue to "Exam Results" and enter them. If any, state your work experience and press continue. In stage eight, highlight your language competency skills. Continue to write a personal statement in the next stage. You may also need to fill out the recommendation page as you complete the process.

Click the "Check Application" icon to check your admission status. You can also wait for the institution's website to post the list of successful applicants.

What courses does GIJ offer?

An event is being organized at the GIJ campus. Photo: @GIJOfficial2019

Source: Facebook

The university provides a varied number of journalism courses. The classes are divided into two major categories, academic courses, and short courses. The requirements differ from one course to another.

Academic courses

Courses under this category are as follows:

Diploma in Communication Studies

B.A in Communication Studies

2-year B.A Communication Studies (Top-Up)

M.A in Journalism

M.A in Public Relations

M.A in Media Management

M.A in Development Communication

Short courses

The majority of the courses in this category deal with communication.

Online Journalism

T.V Journalism

Advance Marketing

Advanced Public Relations

Radio and Television Presentation

Advanced Advertising

Broadcast Journalism

Public Relations/ Advertising/ Marketing

Writing Skills

Effective Public Speaking/ Speech Writing and Presentation

Customer Care

Writing for Newspaper & Magazine

Photo-Journalism

Events Management

Photo-Journalism

Action and Strategic Planning

Advanced Communications

How to access the GIJ LMS login page

The GIJ e-learning platform was designed to provide students with learning materials online. This is how to access the GIJ e-learning platform.

Type the GIJ LMS onto the search bar and click enter using your preferred browser. You will be redirected to the GIJ LMS home page. Click the "Please Click to Login to GIJ LMS option." You will be redirected to the official homepage of the GIJ LMS portal. Proceed to enter your username and password and click login. That's it! You have accessed the GIJ LMS homepage.

GIJ fees

Currently, the fee structure for the 2022/2023 Academic year is not available online. However, according to the official school website, the fee schedule available is the 2020/2021 academic year.

Fee schedule for 2020/2021 academic year. Photo: gij.edu.gh (modified by author)

Source: UGC

GIJ contact and location

You can contact them physically or through one of the contacts below:

Physical location: 32nd Gamel Abdul Nasser Rd. Osu

32nd Gamel Abdul Nasser Rd. Osu Postal Address: P.O. Box GP 667, Accra

P.O. Box GP 667, Accra Telephone number: (+233) 302 228336

(+233) 302 228336 Email: info@gij.edu.gh

info@gij.edu.gh Fax no: +233 302 221750

FAQs

Is GIJ a government institution? Yes. The Ghana Institute of Journalism is a public learning university licensed by the National Accreditation Board (NAD). Currently, it is under the Ministry of Education. The National Council manages learning institutions under the docket for Tertiary Education (NCTE). What does GIJ stand for? It stands for the Ghana Institute of Journalism. Does GIJ offer diploma courses? Yes. The diploma Programme consists of communication, social sciences, and arts subjects. Does GIJ offer broadcast journalism? Yes. The institution provides Print and Broadcast Journalism. Which university is GIJ affiliated to? The institution is affiliated with the University of Ghana. What is the Ghana Journalists Association? It is the umbrella organization to which all journalists in Ghana belong.

GIJ is one of Ghana's most prestigious journalism schools. The institution has provided quality education to its students since its inception in 1959. If you've ever wanted to join the institution but weren't sure how the information provided above will assist you.

Yen.com.gh recently published a comprehensive guide to the NTC portal. The National Teaching Council (NTC) is a body within Ghana's Ministry of Education that monitors and assesses teachers' professionalism. Teachers can use the NTC website to register, verify, activate and check the confirmation status of their accounts.

Anyone interested in working for the prestigious Ghana Education Service should first visit the NTC portal (GES).

Source: YEN.com.gh