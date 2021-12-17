A Nigerian man treated his father to a pleasant surprise and got the man emotional by gifting him a new car

In a video capturing the adorable moment, the man took his dad to a parking lot where the white whip was parked, reducing him to tears

The emotional video has got many gushing as people hailed the young man for the gesture to his dad

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Christmas came early for a man as his son surprised him with a new car in style.

The grateful son, in a video shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram, took his dad and two other persons suspected to be his siblings to a parking lot.

The man was overwhelmed with emotions as he shed tears Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

While his father was trying to make out why they were at the parking lot, the son pointed in the direction where the white whip is parked and informed his dad that it belonged to him.

On hearing the news, the supposed siblings erupted in joy while the father stood still for some seconds before bursting into tears.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The father then hugged his son in appreciation while trying to wipe tears that had formed at the corners of his eyes.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

@_emamae wrote:

"Dear Lord, It's this type of ' God when' that me I'm going to ask... For my parents. Please grant me the grace and resources to do same and more and long life for them, inorder to enjoy the fruits of their Labour, ejo."

@falihairs stated:

"My dad didn’t wait to enjoy me . Weldone guy. Please take care of your parents when they are alive. It’s good . That’s my one cent."

@ade_olaadeosun thought:

"Nothing like a father’s blessing. Ask Rebecca why she didn’t go ahead to bless Jacob instead asked him to disguise as Esau to get his father’s blessings. Proverbs 23:22…listen to your father who gave you life.

"Keep letting the devil make you hate your fathers whether they are good or bad to deny you your blessings. Keep making the devil happy. Your father gave you life and your generational blessings come from him.!"

@kunleogundipeseye remarked:

"He deserves this I have known this man all through my secondary schools days at community senior grammar school Akowonjo ….. he loves his job and we all love him as well congratulations sire."

Man gifts dad Range Rover car on his 70th birthday

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a man had gifted his dad a Range Rover car on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

In a video he shared on LinkedIn, the son named Emmanuel alighted from the exotic car just as he signaled to the video recorder to keep sealed lips.

Emmanuel then approached his dad who was in the company of a yet-to-be-identified lady as both locked in an embrace. A heartwarming smile spread across his dad's face upon learning that the car Emmanuel came in with was his.

Source: Yen