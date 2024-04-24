Ghanaian musician King Promise is purportedly getting married after lovely traditional wedding setting photos were shared online

Many celebrities, including Dancegodlloyd, Efia Odo, and Sarkodie, looked elegant in kente ensembles at the event

King Promise's 'bride' stole the spotlight with her gorgeous outfit and hairstyle at the event

Ghanaian musician Gregory Bortey Newman, popularly called King Promise, is trending online after a video of him looking regal in a kente ensemble and gold jewellery at his supposed wedding was shared online by some bloggers.

King Promise and Sarkodie rock kente ensembles. Photo credit: @ghhyper.

Source: Instagram

In another video by Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper, the Terminator hitmaker King Promise and his alleged bride looked lovey-dovey as they prepared to recite their vows.

The melanin bride looked gorgeous in a backless, strapless kente gown highlighting her curves. She looked beautiful in a frontal lace ponytail hairstyle and silver necklace paired with an expensive pearly earring.

Watch the video below;

Sarkodie looks dapper in kente at King Promise's 'wedding'

BET winner Michael Owusu Addo, popularly called Sarkodie, was among the distinguished guests at the viral wedding.

He looked like a royal in a colourful kente wrap and jewellery, not forgetting his favourite black sunglasses.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on King Promise's supposedly wedding videos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Hailliesumneyofficial stated:

If his mama ain’t there. It ain’t a wedding

lgp_jnr stated:

A wedding without r2bees or Wizkid . Stop the lie

david_ashbel stated:

Let me go to Twitter ( X), igo see the bride eien face well well for there

Niibryan stated:

Don’t worry,we naaa we will google and see

Ogskanxy stated:

LMAO, video shoot and y'all claiming to wed

Sniperdablixky stated:

Did anyone ask you to show her face?

yaw_twum stated:

Client restrictions

amg_montana491 stated:

Is a video shoot

akylah_music stated:

Oseee client

shaibu__ stated:

Why he go steal someone ein package?

director_prince_curls stated:

Music video we know

yaa_cake_dufie stated:

Bongo will give us info make we relax

naakuorkor.3 stated:

It’s the ever gorgeous @reginavanhelvert_ ❤️❤️

King Promise Beats Sarkodie As He Rocks GH¢15,000 Jacket And GH¢10,000 Boots To Perform At The 2023 VGMA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the male celebrities who donned expensive clothing to perform at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Sarkodie wore an expensive, well-fitting jacket on the red carpet that became the talk of the town.

King Promise, a highlife musician who recently won his first VGMA award since beginning his career, won over his admirers with his opulent appearance.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh