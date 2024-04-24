King Promise's Pretty 'Bride' Looks Stunning In A Classy Backless Corseted Gown For Their 'Wedding'
- Ghanaian musician King Promise is purportedly getting married after lovely traditional wedding setting photos were shared online
- Many celebrities, including Dancegodlloyd, Efia Odo, and Sarkodie, looked elegant in kente ensembles at the event
- King Promise's 'bride' stole the spotlight with her gorgeous outfit and hairstyle at the event
Ghanaian musician Gregory Bortey Newman, popularly called King Promise, is trending online after a video of him looking regal in a kente ensemble and gold jewellery at his supposed wedding was shared online by some bloggers.
In another video by Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper, the Terminator hitmaker King Promise and his alleged bride looked lovey-dovey as they prepared to recite their vows.
The melanin bride looked gorgeous in a backless, strapless kente gown highlighting her curves. She looked beautiful in a frontal lace ponytail hairstyle and silver necklace paired with an expensive pearly earring.
Watch the video below;
Sarkodie looks dapper in kente at King Promise's 'wedding'
BET winner Michael Owusu Addo, popularly called Sarkodie, was among the distinguished guests at the viral wedding.
He looked like a royal in a colourful kente wrap and jewellery, not forgetting his favourite black sunglasses.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented on King Promise's supposedly wedding videos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Hailliesumneyofficial stated:
If his mama ain’t there. It ain’t a wedding
lgp_jnr stated:
A wedding without r2bees or Wizkid . Stop the lie
david_ashbel stated:
Let me go to Twitter ( X), igo see the bride eien face well well for there
Niibryan stated:
Don’t worry,we naaa we will google and see
Ogskanxy stated:
LMAO, video shoot and y'all claiming to wed
Sniperdablixky stated:
Did anyone ask you to show her face?
yaw_twum stated:
Client restrictions
amg_montana491 stated:
Is a video shoot
akylah_music stated:
Oseee client
shaibu__ stated:
Why he go steal someone ein package?
director_prince_curls stated:
Music video we know
yaa_cake_dufie stated:
Bongo will give us info make we relax
naakuorkor.3 stated:
It’s the ever gorgeous @reginavanhelvert_ ❤️❤️
