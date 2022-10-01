A lady captured herself showing off her dark complexion and dancing enthusiastically while rocking towering heels

She performed Patek, a song by Nigerian singer Mr Eazi, as she gave a 360 spin at a point in the footage

The clip, posted to Instagram, has delighted many hearts as it raked in more than 2, 000 views and reactions

A spirited young lady with a flawless complexion warmed hearts as a video showing her synchronised dance moves in thick high heels surfaced online.

Reactions as pretty lady in heels dances with style. Credit: chopdaily.

Source: Instagram

The video, posted to Chopdaily, captures the lady enthusiastically jamming to Patek, a song by Nigerian singer Mr Eazi.

She sported an African print and fitting white shorts ensemble. She rocked thick natural hair.

At one point in the clip, she gave a 360 spin as she performed the song with a smile. The Instagram clip had raked in more than 2,000 views and reactions at the time of this publication.

Netizens who took to the comment section to share their thoughts loved her dark complexion and charming moves.

YEN.com.gh shared some of the comments below:

Social media reacts to video

Mainimotivation posted:

Waw, melanin beauty and vibe.

Rizeliy5335 shared:

Good.

Source: YEN.com.gh