Aviation analyst Dominick Andoh says concessions are vital to ensuring the viability of Ghana’s five regional airports amid findings in the Auditor General’s Report on the accounts of public boards, corporations and other statutory institutions in 2023.

As it stands, only the Kotoka International Airport is profitable. While some of its profits support the other airports, Andoh reminded us that it is still servicing loans secured for constructing Terminal 3.

The auditor general noted that the airports generated a combined revenue of GH¢13.13 million from their operations as against an expenditure of GH¢39.14 million.

The airports in question are the Kumasi Airport, the Tamale Airport in the Northern Region, the Wa Airport in the Upper West Region, the Sunyani Airport in the Bono Region and the Ho Airport in the Volta Region.

As examples of how to remedy this, the auditor general suggested the Ghana Airport Company Limited embark on a publicity drive to promote and market these airports to encourage more air travellers to patronise these Regional Airports.

“Management should liaise with appropriate regulatory authorities to reduce regulatory barriers for potential airlines without necessarily compromising safety,” the report noted.

In line with Andoh’s recommendation, it urged the company to identify potential concessionaires to occupy idle spaces to generate more revenue through rent and royalties.

One specific suggestion by the analyst was to allow some airports to be used as training schools.

“We can concession Ho airport to a renowned international airline to use it as a training school, for example.”

In addition, while incentives are already in place to boost airport patronage, the analyst noted that the Ghana Airport Company Limited would have to increase the current GH¢50 domestic passenger service fee.

Upgrade of Kumasi and Tamale airports

The Kumasi airport has been upgraded and christened the Nana Agyemang Prempeh I International Airport.

The second phase of the Tamale International Airport was completed and commissioned on August 23, 2023. It is now called the Yakubu Tali International Airport.

Despite these upgrades, Andoh said some further infrastructure work was needed.

“Unless the extension of the runway is finished and major international airlines start going there,” he noted.

Mining firm pledges to build airport in Upper East

A Chinese gold mining company operating in Ghana has disclosed that it is finalising negotiations with the government to construct an airport in the Upper East Region.

Cardinal Namdini Mining Ltd wanted an airstrip for its exclusive use in the Talensi District, where gold production is due in 2024.

However, the Ministry of Transport convinced the company to build an airport instead.

