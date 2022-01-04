Tiffany Watson is a British actress, reality television star, and social media personality. She rose to fame after appearing in, Made in Chelsea show. She is recognized as the younger sister of Lucy Watson, who has been on the TV show for a long while now.

Tiffany Watson joined the show during its 8th series while her elder sister had joined it during the 4th season. Due to her popularity from the reality TV show, she has found herself surrounded by numerous fans on social media and reality. The 29-year-old has carved out a career as an influencer boasting over half a million followers on Instagram.

Tiffany Watson's profile summary

Full name : Tiffany Watson

: Tiffany Watson Nickname: Tiff Watson

Tiff Watson Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 2nd November 1993

2nd November 1993 Birth sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Place of birth: London, England

London, England Age: 29 years old (as of 2021)

29 years old (as of 2021) Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Eye colour : Grey

: Grey Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Weight: 55 kg

55 kg Height: 5 feet 5 inches

5 feet 5 inches Body measurements : 36-28-40 inches

: 36-28-40 inches Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Religion: Christianity

Christianity Father: Clive Watson

Clive Watson Mother: Fiona Lygo

Fiona Lygo Siblings: Lucy Watson

Lucy Watson Relationship status : In a relationship

: In a relationship Spouse: Cameron McGeehan

Cameron McGeehan Children: None

None Profession : British actress, reality television star and social media personality

: British actress, reality television star and social media personality Net worth: $1.1 million

$1.1 million Tiffany's Instagram : tiffanyc_watson

: tiffanyc_watson Tiffany Watson's OnlyFans: @tiffanywatsonx

Tiffany Watson's biography

Who is Tiffany Watson? She is a British actress, reality television star and social media personality. Tiff was born on 2nd November 1993 in London, England. Her parents are Clive Watson (father) and Fiona Lygo (mother). Her parents no longer live together as they are divorced.

She has an elder sister, Lucy Watson, an English actress and reality TV star. She has not offered any information about her educational background. While growing up, she was a shy person and did not know how to communicate or make friends. However, upon joining high school, she got over her shyness and participated in school programs and events.

Career

Tiffany began her career by working in gift shops and as a waitress in coffee shops. Later, she got her breakthrough after her debut on Made in Chelsea in 2014. After that, the actress was away from the show for close to three years.

Later, she made her graceful return in 2020 after quitting in 2017 to focus on her relationship and other projects. She discussed her return to the show stating the following:

I had a solid two years away from filming the show, which has gone quickly. But I have always kept in contact with the producers of the show, chatted to them every couple of months.

She also stated that her previous relationship hindered her from fully participating in the reality show since her boyfriend was a pretty private person.

And then I was in a serious relationship. And he was a private person. And when you're on Made In Chelsea, it's not fair unless you share your whole life. With that relationship, I wasn't able to share that huge part of my life.

Apart from the reality show, she collaborated with numerous high-end fashion houses and health brands. She has also launched her business. In October 2017, she launched her personalized gift and stationery brands whose products are vegan and are packed with recycled paper.

Some of her other career achievements include:

Tiffany and her sister Lucy also have launched their vegan restaurant.

In addition, she is an ambassador for numerous brands.

Tiffany was the face of Pom Wonderful in 2018.

in 2018. She has collaborated with her sister Lucy on her accessories line, Creature.

She has teamed up with a second-hand luxury boutique online named Rebelle Official, which sells unwanted premium items.

In 2016, Tiffany joined forces with Lonan O’herlihy to launch The Tonan Bootcamp.

Boyfriend and dating history

For many years, Tiff was in an on and off relationship with Sam Thompson, an English television personality. He has been a regular cast member on the E4 reality series Made in Chelsea since 2013. Sam was born and raised in London, England, attending Bradfield College. His mother, Karen, is a property developer, while his older sister, Louise, is his co-star on Made in Chelsea.

The duo started for three years but eventually broke up in 2017, after which Tiff left the reality TV show. However, the relationship was not smooth sailing as it is alleged that the couple was unfaithful to each other on numerous occasions.

However, even after the separation, the duo has remained good friends. Tiff is also a great friend to Sam's current girlfriend, Zara McDermott. Just like Sam, Tiffany has also moved on and found the love of her life.

She is currently in a relationship with Cameron McGeehan. He is a professional football player who plays as a midfielder for Belgian First Division A club Oostende. He was born and raised in Kingston-Upon-Thames and attended the prestigious Tiffin Grammar School.

Tiffany and Cameron have been dating for just over a year after they were first romantically linked last summer. Since then, the couple has moved in together and purchased their property in Fulham, which they are renovating. In addition, the couple shares a rescue dog named Kiki, who they introduced to fans on Instagram.

In October 2021, the reality TV star did not shy away from going public with her engagement news through a lovely photo and caption. In her photo, she was seen kissing Cameron while sweetly placing a hand on his cheek to reveal her engagement ring on her wedding finger. The couple stood on a balcony with the Eiffel Tower lit up behind them.

She captioned:

16.10.21 My Fiancé. Thank you for planning the best day of my life and for making me feel like the luckiest and happiest girl ever. I love you.

Body measurements

The lovely model stands at the height of 5 feet 5 inches and weigh around 55 kg. Her other body statistics are 36-28-40 inches for her bust, waist and hips. She wears a bra size 36(C) and a shoe size 6 (US).

Tiffany Watson's net worth

The social media personality has an estimated net worth of $1.1 million as of 2022. She has earned such a huge sum of money from her career as a reality TV personality, among other ventures. She also gets paid for sponsorship and advertisements deals.

Tiffany Watson's fast facts

Who is Tiffany Watson? She is an English actress, reality television star and social media personality. How old is Tiffany Watson? She is 29 years old as of 2021. She was born on 2nd November 1993. How did Tiffany Watson become famous? She rose to fame after making her debut on Made in Chelsea show. Is TIFF Watson in a relationship? Yes, she is. She is engaged to the love of her life, Cameron. Who is Lucy Watson Tiffany? Lucy Watson is Tiffany's elder sister and co-star in Made in Chelsea. Who is Tiffany Watson dating? She is dating England football player Cameron McGeehan. How much is Tiffany Watson's net worth? She has an estimated net worth of $1.1 million as of 2022.

Tiffany Watson is one of the most beloved and successful reality TV stars. Having appeared on the Made In Chelsea scene since 2014, her life has been a rollercoaster starting with her heartbreak with ex-boyfriend Sam Thompson to her starting her own business and building a home for herself.

