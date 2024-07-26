There was a major traffic disruption on the Accra-Tema Motorway after a hit-and-run incident

A hit-and-run sparked a protest on the Accra-Tema Motorway on the evening of July 25, causing a gridlock.

A car was reported to have hit a young girl on the motorway, killing her instantly, before speeding off.

Source: Getty Images

Citi News reported that the incident sparked outrage among the local community, who blocked the road and refused to let any traffic flow on the major highway until the authorities arrived.

Citi News later reported that police responded swiftly, dispatching officers to the scene to engage with the protesters.

Police assured that steps would be taken to enhance road safety and address their grievances.

This incident came as the World Health Organisation noted that road crash deaths in Africa increased by 17 per cent since 2010, though global rates fell by five percent.

These findings were in the World Health Organisation's 2023 status report on road safety in the African region.

Policeman in Tema hailed for driver's arrest

A police officer was also commended for his bravery after arresting a hit-and-run driver following a chase.

The incident occurred when a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, and the driver attempted to flee the scene.

Onlookers widely praised the officer’s swift response, with many praising him as a hero.

Police officers involved in road crashes

YEN.com.gh also reported that some Ghana Police Service personnel were involved in a crash on the Adeiso-Nsawam road in March.

The incident involved a Toyota pickup truck that reportedly experienced a mechanical fault at Uptown, leading to the crash.

The victims, from the Nsawam Police District, were sent to the Nsawam Government Hospital for care, and vehicles were impounded.

This crash came after three police officers died in another tragic incident at Kyekyewere, along the Accra-Kumasi highway.

