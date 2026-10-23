Taiwan's Bureau of Consular Affairs announced a one-year extension of visa-free entry for three countries under the New Southbound Policy

The extension took effect on 1 August 2026 and runs until 31 July 2027 on a trial basis

Cambodia lost its visa-free access, and Kuan-Hong Project benefits starting 1 August 2026

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Taiwan has renewed visa-free travel privileges for citizens of Thailand, Brunei, and the Philippines for another year, following an official announcement from the Bureau of Consular Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 17 July 2026.

Taiwan grants visa-free travel extensions to 3 countries. Photo source: DIY Taiwan Travel

Source: Facebook

The extension, which took effect on 1 August 2026, runs on a trial basis through 31 July 2027. It forms part of Taiwan's broader "New Southbound Policy," a diplomatic and economic initiative aimed at strengthening relationships with nations across Southeast and South Asia.

What Taiwan's extended visa-free policy covers

Beyond the three-country visa-free arrangement, Taiwan also confirmed the continuation of a separate travel facilitation scheme known as the "Kuan-Hong Project."

Citizens of India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, and Laos remain covered under that programme, which has been extended until 31 December of the following year. The Travel Authorisation Certificate conditional visa-free programme also continues under its existing terms.

However, not every country in the region retained its travel benefits. Cambodian nationals lost access to both the visa-free policy and the Kuan-Hong Project from 1 August 2026, when Taiwan formally ended both arrangements for them.

Taiwan signals ongoing diplomatic push on visa policy

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated that it intends to keep reviewing its visa policies and working towards better travel treatment for Taiwanese citizens in other countries, suggesting the current measures are part of a sustained diplomatic strategy rather than isolated decisions.

The announcement drew considerable attention online, accumulating over 11,000 views on the Bureau of Consular Affairs' official page by the time of publication, reflecting wide regional interest in the updated travel rules.

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Source: YEN.com.gh