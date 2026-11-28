Malaysia's 20-year MM2H Platinum pass allows five categories of family members to relocate with the principal applicant

Dependent children can study at Malaysian institutions without filing a separate student pass application

MOTAC has a special provision covering what happens to the pass if the principal applicant passes away

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A long-term residency arrangement in Malaysia is drawing attention not just for what it offers individual holders, but for how far its benefits extend to their families.

Malaysia announces family members eligible for 20-year platinum visa. Photo by Anadolu.

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Malaysia lists family members eligible for 20-year stay

Malaysia's My Second Home (MM2H) Platinum pass, which grants a 20-year residency period, allows five categories of dependents to join the principal applicant under rules set by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC).

Those categories are spouses; biological, step or adopted children below the age of 21; unmarried and unemployed children between 21 and 34; parents; and parents-in-law.

Each registered dependent receives a 20-year multiple-entry visa under the same pass as the principal applicant.

The pass is renewable, giving qualifying families the possibility of planning an extended, stable life in Malaysia.

Education and healthcare for dependents

Families with children stand to gain particular advantages. Children registered as dependents can pursue education up to tertiary level at government-recognised higher learning institutions in Malaysia, using either their existing MM2H pass or a Student Pass that is issued automatically. No separate application is required.

Registered dependents are also allowed to access long-term medical treatment in the country, adding a layer of practical value to the programme for older family members or those with ongoing health needs.

There are conditions, however. The principal applicant must be at least 25 years old to qualify for the Platinum category.

Once approved, both the principal applicant and all dependents on record are required to undergo compulsory medical examinations at clinics or hospitals on MOTAC's approved panel.

What happens to the pass when principal applicant dies?

MOTAC has accounted for one of the more difficult circumstances a family could face.

Should the principal applicant die, the pass can be transferred to a next of kin who is already registered as a dependent under the programme.

This means surviving family members are not automatically stripped of their residency status, giving them time and legal standing to manage their situation.

Malaysia launched the MM2H programme in 2002 with the aim of attracting foreign nationals interested in long-term residency and investment in the country.

The Platinum category represents one of the most comprehensive arrangements within the programme, particularly for applicants who want to bring family members along rather than relocate alone.

The principal applicant must separately meet the financial requirements specific to the Platinum category, which are distinct from the rules governing dependent eligibility.

Malaysia retains visa-free entry for 10 countries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Malaysia had decided to maintain visa-free entry for citizens of 10 African countries, including Ghana and South Africa.

The policy covers nations from different parts of the continent, including southern, eastern and western Africa.

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Source: YEN.com.gh