Abu Dhabi Police published a list of 13 behaviours that foreigners are strictly prohibited from engaging in while living or visiting the UAE

The list covers offences ranging from public indecency and disrespecting religion to sharing certain content on social media

Ghanaians travelling to or residing in the UAE have been urged to familiarise themselves with the rules to avoid arrest or deportation

Abu Dhabi Police have released a comprehensive list of 13 conduct rules that all foreigners in the United Arab Emirates must strictly observe, warning that violations could lead to serious legal consequences, including imprisonment or deportation.

The guidelines, aimed at residents and tourists alike, cover a wide range of social, religious, and legal boundaries that differ sharply from what many expatriates may be accustomed to back home.

Abu Dhabi Police publishes list of 13 things foreigners must never do in the UAE. Photo credit: NurPhoto/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Key behaviours foreigners must avoid in the UAE

Among the prohibited conduct are public displays of affection, dressing immodestly in public spaces, consuming alcohol outside of licensed venues, and using offensive language or gestures.

Authorities also flagged dancing in public, playing loud music in residential areas, and littering as offences that can attract fines or criminal charges.

The police further cautioned against taking photographs of government buildings, military installations, and individuals without their consent.

Sharing content online that is deemed offensive, defamatory, or critical of the UAE government, its leaders, or Islam is also a punishable offence under the country's cybercrime laws.

Cohabitation between unmarried couples is likewise prohibited, as is engaging in homosexual relationships, both of which carry heavy penalties under UAE law.

The authorities also warned against begging in public, which is treated as a criminal act rather than a social issue.

What this means for Ghanaians in the UAE

The UAE remains one of the top destinations for Ghanaian migrants seeking employment, with thousands currently working across sectors such as construction, hospitality, and domestic service.

For many, the cultural and legal differences between Ghana and the Emirates can be a source of confusion, particularly around social conduct that may be considered harmless at home.

Community leaders and migration advocates have consistently urged Ghanaians heading to the UAE to research local laws before travelling.

The Abu Dhabi Police's latest publication serves as an official reminder that ignorance of the law offers no protection from prosecution.

Ghanaians in the UAE are advised to exercise restraint on social media, respect local customs around dress and public behaviour, and seek guidance from the Ghana Embassy in Abu Dhabi whenever they face legal uncertainty.

Saudi Arabia bans music in two situations

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Saudi Arabia announced new regulations restricting when foreigners and residents could play music in the country.

The rules identified two specific situations where music was prohibited, with financial penalties attached for violations.

The announcement drew attention to the kingdom's evolving but still carefully managed entertainment policies.

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Source: YEN.com.gh