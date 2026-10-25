Hong Kong has expanded a scheme that allows foreign professionals to enter and work without standard employment visas

The update covers 17 sectors and involves around 490 authorised organisations able to issue invitation letters

A brand new sector has been added to the list for the first time since the programme was regularised in 2024

Foreign professionals looking to work temporarily in Hong Kong may soon find the process far less bureaucratic, following a significant policy update announced by the city's government.

Hong Kong lets foreign professionals work for 14 days without employment visas. Photo credit: China News Service, Ziggy_mars

Source: Getty Images

From 1 October 2026, qualified non-local professionals in 17 designated sectors will be permitted to enter Hong Kong and carry out work-related activities for up to 14 consecutive days without needing to obtain an employment visa or entry permit.

The announcement was made on 24 September 2026 as part of an expansion of the Immigration Facilitation Scheme for Visitors Participating in Short-term Activities in Designated Sectors, commonly referred to as the STV Scheme.

Under the updated arrangement, organisations that have received approval from the relevant government bureaux and departments will be authorised to issue invitation letters directly to eligible foreign professionals. Those in receipt of such letters can enter Hong Kong as ordinary visitors, participate in specified short-term activities, and even receive payment during their stay, all without going through the standard immigration employment visa process.

The 17 sectors covered by the expanded scheme include medical and healthcare, higher education, arts and culture, sports, heritage, creative industries, innovation and technology, the Hong Kong Laureate Forum, aviation, international and mega events, finance, development and construction, environment, occupational safety and health, maritime, think tanks, and social welfare. Approximately 490 authorised organisations are now part of the programme in total.

Social welfare is a notable new addition to the list, opening the door for foreign experts in that field to take part in symposiums, workshops, and research activities hosted by approved organisations. Three other sectors, namely international and mega events, higher education, and finance, have also been expanded to include additional authorised bodies and specified activities.

The Hong Kong government stressed that participation under the scheme must contribute to the city's economic development or relevant policy objectives, and must not result in local workers being displaced. Measures to prevent misuse, including illegal employment, are also part of the framework.

The STV Scheme was first introduced as a pilot in June 2022 before being made a permanent fixture in June 2024. Between its launch and the end of June 2026, more than 56,000 foreign professionals participated in over 9,500 short-term activities in the city, spanning events such as the International Chinese New Year Night Parade, the Asian Financial Forum, the Hong Kong Sevens, and the Hong Kong Performing Arts Expo.

The government described the scheme as integral to positioning Hong Kong as a "super connector" within the "one country, two systems" framework.

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Source: YEN.com.gh