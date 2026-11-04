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TraffiTech in Ghana: List of 7 Regions With Confirmed Camera Deployments
Ghana

TraffiTech in Ghana: List of 7 Regions With Confirmed Camera Deployments

by  Blessed Antwi
3 min read
  • The Ghana Police Service has rolled out TraffiTech-GH to enforce traffic regulations and reduce road accidents across the country
  • Seven regions have been identified as locations where speed cameras have already been deployed
  • Motorists travelling outside these regions could also be monitored through mobile cameras on major highways

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The Ghana Police Service has officially commenced the nationwide implementation of TraffiTech-GH, an automated traffic enforcement system designed to detect speeding and other road traffic offences.

Ghana, Accra, Ghana Police, MTTD, Traffitech
TraffiTech cameras installed in 7 regions across Ghana as nationwide rollout begins. Image credit: Freepik
Source: UGC

The programme, which became operational on November 1, 2026, uses advanced cameras and sensors to monitor motorists and issue electronic fines to those who violate traffic regulations.

Although the initiative is intended to operate nationwide, seven of Ghana's 16 regions have been specifically identified as having camera deployments in selected cities.

List of regions with TraffiTech cameras

According to information provided by the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, the cameras have been deployed in eight major cities across seven regions.

Read also

TraffiTech-GH cameras to target only roads with speed limit signs – NRSA

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The regions and their respective cities are:

  1. Greater Accra Region – Accra and Tema
  2. Ashanti RegionKumasi
  3. Western Region – Takoradi
  4. Bono Region – Sunyani
  5. Northern RegionTamale
  6. Eastern Region – Koforidua
  7. Volta Region – Ho

The deployments form part of efforts to reduce speeding, which authorities have identified as a leading contributor to road crashes and fatalities in Ghana.

Speaking about the programme, ACP Alexander Kwaku Obeng, Director of Education, Research and Training at the MTTD, explained the importance of tackling speeding.

He stated:

"The data suggests that speeding is a major road safety challenge in Ghana."

What about Ghana's other nine regions?

The remaining nine regions have not been specifically named in the publicly available list of camera deployment locations.

However, this does not necessarily mean motorists in those regions are exempt from TraffiTech enforcement.

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The police have explained that the system includes cameras mounted on patrol vehicles and movable tripods, allowing officers to monitor different roads depending on traffic conditions and speeding patterns.

Major intercity highways are also expected to receive attention as enforcement activities continue.

Motorists caught exceeding the prescribed speed limits will receive electronic violation notices containing details of their offences.

Vehicle owners will generally have 14 days to pay the fines or challenge the notices through the designated platform.

The nationwide initiative is expected to encourage responsible driving and reduce road accidents across Ghana.

TraffiTech-GH speed camera locations mapped by drivers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that drivers mapped more than 100 TraffiTech-GH speed cameras across Accra and Kumasi using the Glydr app.

But with many cameras mounted in police vehicles or set up on tripods, the crowd-sourced map is only a guide—and drivers could encounter a camera almost anywhere.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Blessed Antwi avatar

Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.

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