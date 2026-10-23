Saudi Arabia announced a Special Talent Residency programme targeting three distinct categories of foreign nationals

The kingdom outlined specific eligibility criteria covering professionals, investors, and individuals with exceptional abilities

The move forms part of Saudi Arabia's broader effort to attract global talent under its Vision 2030 agenda

Saudi Arabia has announced the categories of foreign nationals who qualify for its Special Talent Residency, opening a dedicated pathway for skilled individuals to live and work in the kingdom.

The announcement details three broad groups eligible for consideration: distinguished professionals and specialists in fields of strategic importance, successful entrepreneurs and investors who can contribute to the Saudi economy, and individuals recognised for exceptional abilities in areas such as science, culture, sports, and the arts.

Saudi Arabia lists 3 categories of foreigners eligible for its Special Talent Residency. Photo credit Pierre Suu & hamzehsh12/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for the special talent residency

To be considered under the professional and specialist category, applicants are expected to hold advanced qualifications or a demonstrable track record of achievement in sectors the kingdom has identified as priorities.

These include technology, healthcare, engineering, and education, among others.

Entrepreneurs and investors seeking residency must show evidence of business activity or capital deployment that adds measurable value to the Saudi economy.

The scheme is designed to complement the kingdom's wider push to diversify its economic base away from oil dependency.

The third category covers individuals whose contributions in sport, culture, or scientific research have earned them international or regional recognition.

This reflects the kingdom's growing investment in soft power, with major events and institutions increasingly anchoring Saudi Arabia's global profile.

Saudi Arabia's vision 2030 drive

The Special Talent Residency is one of several residency options Saudi Arabia has introduced in recent years to draw in foreign expertise.

It sits alongside the Premium Residency, sometimes called the "Green Card" scheme, which grants long-term residency to wealthy individuals and their families.

Officials have framed these initiatives as essential tools for building a knowledge-based economy capable of sustaining growth beyond the petroleum sector.

Attracting talent from abroad is central to Vision 2030, the sweeping reform blueprint championed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that aims to transform the kingdom's social and economic landscape by the end of the decade.

Applicants for the Special Talent Residency are required to meet criteria set by the relevant Saudi ministries and are subject to review processes that assess both qualifications and potential contributions to the country.

UAE updates 2026 visa-free entry list

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that the UAE confirmed citizens from at least 70 countries could enter without a pre-arranged visa under its 2026 entry guidelines.

Visa-free stays ranged from 14 days to unlimited access depending on nationality, with GCC passport holders facing no duration cap.

Seven countries, including Kenya, South Africa, and India, qualified for conditional visa-on-arrival entry under a residency permit requirement.

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Source: YEN.com.gh