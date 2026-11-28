Australia announced the opening of its Work and Holiday visa ballot registration for passport holders of two nations

The registration fee costs AUD25, roughly GH₵198, and is non-refundable even if an applicant is not selected

One of the listed countries will participate in Australia's Working Holiday Maker programme for the very first time under the new arrangements

A rare window is opening for young Indonesians and Filipinos dreaming of living and working in Australia, but those who miss the deadline will have to wait an entire year for another chance.

Australia announced the opening of its work and holiday visa ballot registration for passport holders of two nations. Photo by Hilary Wardhaugh.

Source: Getty Images

Australia announces visa lottery open to only 2 countries

Australia's Department of Home Affairs confirmed that Indonesian and Filipino passport holders will be the only groups eligible to register for the Work and Holiday (subclass 462) visa ballot during the remaining 2026/27 programme window, after China, India and Vietnam completed their own registration periods earlier in the year.

The announcement carries special weight for Filipinos, who will be taking part in Australia's Working Holiday Maker programme for the first time under the new arrangements.

What the programme offers

The visa allows eligible young adults to spend an extended period in Australia, combining travel with temporary work.

The arrangement gives participants the chance to experience the country's culture and lifestyle while earning money to support themselves along the way.

Applicants must pay a non-refundable registration fee of AUD25, which works out to roughly GH₵198 at an exchange rate of GH₵7.90 to one Australian dollar, as of November 28, 2026.

The fee applies regardless of whether an applicant is eventually selected, and it will not be returned to anyone who withdraws their registration by mistake.

One feature of this ballot that sets it apart from many visa processes is that selection is entirely random.

No advantage is given for financial standing, qualifications, or how quickly someone registers. Every eligible applicant has an equal shot.

Registration dates and next steps

Indonesian passport holders can register between December 1 and 21, 2026, while Filipinos have a longer window, with registrations open until January 31, 2027.

Australia plans to conduct its first selection round for Indonesians on January 4, 2027, and for Filipinos on February 8, 2027.

According to Legit.ng, those selected will receive an email notification and must submit a complete visa application through ImmiAccount within 28 calendar days.

However, being chosen in the ballot does not automatically mean a visa will be granted. Applicants must still meet Australia's standard immigration requirements before approval is confirmed.

With registration windows that close firmly on set dates, those who miss their chance will need to wait for the next programme year to try again.

Visa types that prevent foreigners from staying longer in Australia

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs had highlighted an important restriction affecting Bridging Visa B holders.

Those wishing to stay in Australia beyond their visa's validity period must apply for a new substantive visa rather than simply renew their existing bridging visa.

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Source: YEN.com.gh