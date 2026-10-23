Saudi Arabia has officially announced the fees foreigners will need to pay to obtain residency in the kingdom

The country offers both renewable and permanent residence options, each with different costs attached

The announcement has drawn attention from expatriates and those considering a move to the Gulf nation

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Saudi Arabia has made public the official costs associated with securing residency permits for foreigners, outlining fees for both its renewable and permanent residence programmes.

According to information released by the Saudi authorities, foreigners seeking to live in the kingdom through the Premium Residency scheme will need to pay SAR 800,000 (approximately GH₵ 2,472,492.38) for a permanent permit.

Saudi Arabia announces amount foreigners must pay to secure its Renewable and Permanent Residence. Photo credit: Chesnot/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

For those who prefer a yearly arrangement, a renewable residency option is available at SAR 4,000 (around GH₵ 12,362.46) per year.

The Premium Residency programme, sometimes referred to as the "Green Card" system, was introduced to attract skilled professionals, investors, and individuals of exceptional talent to Saudi Arabia.

It allows holders to live, work, and own property in the country without the need for a traditional employer-sponsored visa, giving them significantly more independence than standard expatriate arrangements.

Holders of the permanent version of the permit are not required to renew it, making it a one-time investment for those who intend to settle in the kingdom long term.

The renewable option, on the other hand, provides greater flexibility for those who may not wish to commit to permanent residency immediately.

Saudi Arabia's residency scheme

The residency scheme is part of Saudi Arabia's broader Vision 2030 agenda, which aims to diversify the country's economy and reduce its dependence on oil revenue by attracting foreign talent and investment.

Eligibility for the programme is not open to everyone. Applicants are expected to meet specific financial and professional criteria, and approval is subject to government assessment. Certain categories of workers and investors are prioritised under the scheme.

For many expatriates working across Africa and beyond, the announcement has reignited interest in Saudi Arabia as a long-term destination, particularly given the growing number of Ghanaians and other West Africans employed in the Gulf region.

Saudi Arabia lists talent residency types

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Saudi Arabia had announced a Special Talent Residency programme targeting three distinct categories of foreign nationals.

The kingdom had outlined specific eligibility criteria covering professionals, investors, and individuals with exceptional abilities.

The move formed part of Saudi Arabia's broader effort to attract global talent under its Vision 2030 agenda.

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Source: YEN.com.gh