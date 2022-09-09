Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96, after serving the British Monarch for 70 years since 1952

The longest-serving monarch left behind personal assets worth $500 million

The properties included 6.6 billion acres of land she owns in Britain and across other parts of the world

The world is mourning the death of Britain's Queen and the world's longest-serving monarch Elizabeth the second.

Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: Getty Images.

The Queen died at 96 years of age, after 70 years of her rule, and left behind a $500 million fortune.

Royal family business

This is part of the $28 billion Royal Firm, the British Royal family business empire, Fortune wrote.

The empire comprise the Crown Estate, Buckingham Palace, the Duchy of Cornwall, the Duchy of Lancaster, Kensington Palace and the Crown Estate of Scotland.

Elizabeth's personal assets included land she acquired during her reign as the Queen, to be inherited by Prince Charles.

World's biggest land owners

Business Insider ranked Queen Elizabeth II among the world's 15 biggest land owners.

She boasted 6.6 billion acres of land worldwide, including Great Britain, Northern Ireland, Canada, and Australia, among other areas.

Others are investments in art collection, jewellery, and real estate holdings, including the Sandringham House and the Balmoral Castle.

Elizabeth also inherited $70 million worth of assets from the Queen Mother, who died in 2002.

The assets are exempt from 40% inheritance tax, to avoid depletion of the royal family's wealth.

Queen Elizabeth and Royal Family's salary

The Queen earned a salary of £86.3 million through a taxpayer fund called Sovereign Grant.

According to BBC, Sovereign Grant is used by the Queen and the royal family for royal duties, including maintenance of the Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth II: Video Captures Fante Chiefs Giving Away Massive Gold To The Queen During Her Visit In 1961

Following the demise of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, an old video has emerged showing some Ghanaian chiefs giving away massive gold to the monarch during her historic first visit in 1961.

The video captures the chiefs at Cape Coast (where Fante is spoken) lining up in turns to give away the gold gifts to the Queen of England, her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip and their children back in Britain when they visited Cape Coast in 1961.

YEN.com.gh reported that the British Pathe film, posted on YouTube on April 13, 2014, shows a durbar of chiefs and people held for the Queen and her husband at the former capital of the Gold Coast.

