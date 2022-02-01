What is John Elway's net worth in 2023? Cars, house, stats

John Elway is an American former professional football player who played in the National Football League (NFL) for 16 seasons, from 1983 to 1998. Elway is regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, and numerous accomplishments and accolades marked his career. What is John Elway's net worth?

President of football operations John Elway of the Denver Broncos looks on during warm-ups prior to the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos. Photo: Katelyn Mulcahy

Source: Getty Images

After stepping down as the general manager, John Elway currently serves as the president of football operations for the Denver Broncos. The star set several records before his retirement in 1999.

Profile summary

Full name John Albert Elway Jr Gender Male Date of birth 28th June 1960 Age of John Elway 62 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Port Angeles, Washington Current residence Englewood, Colorado Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'3" Height in centimetres 191 Weight in kilograms 98 Weight in pounds 215 Hair colour White blonde Eye colour Black Mother Janet Elway Father John Albert Elway Sr. Siblings 2 Marital status Married Partner Paige Green Children 4 School Pullman High School, Granada Hills High School University Stanford University Profession Former general manager, president of football operations, retired American football player Net worth $145 million Instagram @johnelway Twitter @johnelway Facebook @John Elway

How much is John Elway worth right now?

John Elway's net worth is estimated at $145 million as of 2023. In addition, he has an annual salary of $3 million.

He made over $47 million in salary in the National Football League alone. As a football player, he earned tens of millions from endorsements.

Career summary

Elway attended Stanford University, where he was a two-time All-American and helped the Cardinal win the Pac-10 Conference title in 1981. The Baltimore Colts selected him first overall in the 1983 NFL Draft, but he was quickly traded to the Denver Broncos.

President of Football Operations and General Manager John Elway of the Denver Broncos interviews during the first day of the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Photo: Alika Jenner

Source: Getty Images

Elway led the Broncos to five Super Bowl appearances during his 16-year career, including victories in Super Bowl XXXII and XXXIII. He was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection and the 1987 NFL Most Valuable Player (MVP).

On 2nd May 1999, at age 38, Elway announced his retirement from professional football. He is regarded as one of the top quarterbacks to play the game. In 2004, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

John Elway's stats

John Elway was a Broncos quarterback for 16 seasons. He completed 51,475 passes for 51,475 yards and 300 touchdowns. He was chosen to play in nine Pro Bowls and received one MVP award, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, one Super Bowl MVP award, and two championships.

At his retirement, he had one of the best-winning percentages in league history (148-82-1) and was tied for the second-most Pro Bowl selections for a quarterback (nine). Elway started 21 postseason games for the Broncos and led the team to victory in 14.

He is currently ninth all-time in passing yards, tenth in completed passes, and twelfth in passing touchdowns. His four rushing touchdowns in four Super Bowl appearances are the most by a quarterback. He is also the second player in Super Bowl history to score a rushing touchdown in four games.

Career earnings

With prominence in football, the American NFL star amassed $145 million in earnings throughout his professional career. In addition, he signed a $4.5 million signing bonus with the Denver Broncos and earned a yearly salary of $6 million.

As a Broncos player nearing the end of his career, he earned $4.8 million, compared to his career-high of $10.1 million. Similarly, John's cumulative salary totalled an astounding $45.5 million throughout his playing career.

John received a bonus of $25.43 million to his base salary. Throughout his tenure with the Broncos, Elway earned a whopping $300,000 monthly salary, topped off with a $4.5 million bonus. He reportedly signed a contract worth $3.75 million, tying him to the Broncos until 2021 as general manager of his former club.

What does John Elway do now? At the moment, John acts as the Denver Broncos franchise's president of football operations after stepping down from the general managerial position.

Endorsements

John Elway attends the Build Series to discuss the upcoming NFL season at Build Studio in New York City. Photo: Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

John Elway was offered multiple endorsement deals as one of the league's best and most recognized quarterbacks. He worked with brands such as:

Nestle

Neptune Krill Oil

Sprint,

Chevrolet

Shriners Hospitals

You can also purchase John Elway's rookie cards on eBay at an affordable price. In 2019, he partnered with Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. to raise awareness about Dupuytren's contracture, a rare condition that affects the hand. The player was diagnosed with this condition over a decade ago.

Chain of restaurants

John's success has come from his holding in the world of food. How many restaurants does Elway own? John has four restaurants in different locations. Although using his name, a staple to the Colorado restaurant scene, has come in handy, hiring the right people has brought him great success.

The restaurants are located in the following areas:

Vail

Denver International Airport

Cherry Creek shopping district

Ritz-Carlton Hotel in downtown Denver

Car dealership

John established a five-car dealership under the name John Elway Autos in Denver. In 1997 he sold the dealership to AutoNation at $82.5 million. The deal allowed the company to continue using his name. Therefore, AutoNation used John's name as a marketing tactic until 2006.

After the deal's expiration in 2006, John re-entered the auto dealership industry under his name. John Elway's notable automotive enterprises encompass the Crown Toyota dealership, also known as John Elway Toyota, and two Toyota Scion dealerships in California.

In addition, he has made investments in a Colorado-based Chrysler Jeep dealership, a Cadillac franchise operating under the Sonic Automotive banner, and the John Elway Chevrolet dealership located in Colorado.

House and cars

Where does John Elway live? He lives in Englewood, Colorado. He bought the mountain mansion in 2017, a few weeks after getting his five-year extension with the Denver Broncos. John bought the house for $7 million.

John Elway walks the sidelines before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Alika Jenner

Source: Getty Images

While the former player is known for his famous car dealership business, he has a few cars in his garage. He owns a Mercedes-Benz S55 AMG for carrying his kids around and a Toyota Land Cruiser for snowy Colorado.

Bad investments

Even though he is one of the richest NFL players who have made millions through various business ventures, he has also made some bad investments, some of which have cost him millions of dollars in losses. They include:

Investing $15 million in a Ponzi scheme. He lost $7 million before pulling out $6 million back to safety.

In 1998, he invested heavily in a new company, Laundromax, but it failed to take off.

In 1998, he bought over $130,000 shared in a Latin-language media company called Que Pasa for $500,000. By 2000, the price of shares had fallen from $27 to $1, marking a huge loss for him.

In 1999, he invested millions of dollars into the MVP.com site, which quickly shut down before he reaped the benefits.

He was the co-owner of the Colorado Crush, a football team that went bust after the Arena Football League was shut down.

Personal life

John Albert Elway Jr. was born to Janet and Jack Elway on 28th June 1960 in Port Angeles, Washington. He had a twin sister named Jana, who died of lung cancer in the summer of 2002 at the age of 42. He also has a sister named Lee Ann.

Concerning his marital status, he is currently married to Paige Green. John Elway's wife is a former Oakland Raiders cheerleader. The former NFL player was married to Janet Buchan but divorced in 2003. They have four kids: Jessica, Jordan, Jack, and Juliana.

Who is the richest NFL player?

Roger Staubach is currently the wealthiest NFL player, with a net worth of $600 million as of 2023. He played in the National Football League for 11 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. He is regarded as one of the best quarterbacks of all time.

John Elway's net worth has grown steadily over the years. The Washington native was a great leader on the pitch, and similarly, as an organization head, he shows an unwavering level of commitment in the workplace. The former football player has proven good players can become good managers.

