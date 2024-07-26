A Ghanaian lady could not contain her joy after relocating to Canada in search of greener pastures

The clip showed her preparations for the move, capturing moments of her at the airport, determined for the life-changing relocation

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video have congratulated the young lady on her travel

Congratulatory messages have thronged in for a Ghanaian nurse after she announced that she had relocated to Canada.

Taking to TikTok, the young lady @maameafiagh posted a video documenting her final preparations prior to the trip.

Ghanaian Nurse rejoices as she relocates to Canada Photo credit: @maameafiagh/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video then showed excerpts of her medicals, her final shopping, and her hairdo, as well as her subsequent departure from the Kotoka International Airport to the new environment in Ontario.

The concluding part of the video captured her looking fresh and having fun in a car, indicating that she is enjoying life in Canada.

The video, which had raked in over 4000 likes and 180 comments at the time of writing the report, was captioned:

"Relocating from Ghana to Canada".

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the nurse's travel to Canada

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video congratulated the Ghanaian nurse on relocating to Canada.

yaw dwarkwaa reacted:

"Greener pastures nti, all our nurses are leaving, all the best dear."

myzzgovernor0 commented:

"I tap into your blessings."

Josephine reacted:

"I’m next to travel in Jesus Christ name Amen. Congratulations."

Crissah

"I tap into your blessings in Jesus name."

Nana Ben added:

"My time is near"

Mr.Omare indicated:

"I tap into your testimony and success in the name of Jesus."

Lady speaks two months after relocating

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young lady who decided to leave her home country for the UK has opened up about her experience.

In a TikTok video, she admitted that she had always dreamt of living in the UK but faced many challenges and doubts from others who did not share her vision.

She shared her honest experience living in the UK and how she overcame the obstacles and fears others had projected on her decision.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh