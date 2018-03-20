STC Ghana is a joint state and privately-owned transport company. It offers road transport services for people, courier services, driver training, vehicle valuation, testing, and maintenance services. This article explains how to book a ticket on the STC Ghana website, destinations, and other details.

Intercity STC Coaches Limited is reliable when transporting people and commodities within Ghana and the ECOWAS sub-region. The company has improved the efficiency of road transport countrywide.

STC Ghana online booking, fare, destinations, and schedules

The government formed STC Ghana in 1909 and incorporated it in June 1995. About 400 vehicles were added to their fleet by 2015, and the STC Ghana Accra Lagos-Accra and Accra-Kumasi routes were reintroduced. STC repaid about 1.7 million USD for the 50 coaches bought in 2016.

STC Ghana services

The STC Ghana Transport Company offers the following services, but is not limited to these:

Bus Services and hiring

Package / Parcel Express

Valuation Services

Engineering Consultancy Services

Driver Training School

Park and Ride Facility

Students Transport Services

STC Ghana fare

STC bus fares differ with the route and the departure time. Local trips cost GHC 18 to GHC 300 for local trips, while international trips start from GHC 200. Here is the list of the estimated STC Ghana prices in 2023:

STC bus route Fare (GHC) Departure time Accra (Achimota) – Kumasi (Adum) 45/40 6:45 am Accra – Tamale 110 7:30 am & 3:20 pm Accra – Kumasi 45 3:20 pm Accra – Bolga 125 3:20 pm Accra – Navorongo 130 3:20 pm Accra – Paga 130 3:20 pm Accra – Wa 105 4:30 pm Accra – Nandom 120 4:30 pm Aflao – Accra 32 4:00 am Aflao – Elubo 190 4:00 pm Aflao to Abidjan 280 4:00 pm Berekum – Kumasi 20 8:00 pm Berekum – Accra 57 8:00 pm Bunso – Kumasi 45 6:50 am Bunso – Accra 50 7:10 am Bunso – Tamale 110 9:45 am Bunso – Bolga 125 4:47 pm Bunso – Navrongo 130 4:47 pm Bunso – Paga 130 4:47 pm Bunso – Wa 105 7:00 pm Bunso – Dormaa 60 11:30 pm Ho – Accra 29 3:30 am Sunayani – Kumasi 18 4:00 am Cape Coast – Abidjan 200 12:10 am Cape Coast – Accra 33 8:30 am Cape Coast – Tema 38 8:30 am Cape Coast – Takoradi 20 9:30 am Cape Coast – Kumasi 44 10:00 am

STC GHC online ticketing

You can visit the nearest STC Bus terminal to book a ticket. You can also get an STC bus ticket online booking, but this service is available for specific destinations, not all routes. Here is how one can use the STC online bus ticket booking platform:

How to create an STC ticket booking account?

You should create an account on the STC website to book trips and buy travel tickets. You can download the STC travel app from App or Google Play Store and install it on your phone. After that, register and log in to book trips. Here is how you create an account on the STC website:

Visit the official STC website.

Click "Online Ticketing."

Click "Login/Signup."

Enter your mobile number (it must be registered under your national ID).

Click "Next."

Click "Sign up now."

Enter an OTP sent via SMS to your phone number.

Your mySTC account password will be sent to you by SMS.

Enter and confirm your password.

Click "Sign up now."

Booking a bus on the STC ticketing website

If you already have an account on the STC platform, log in using the details you entered during the registration stage and follow this process to book a ticket:

Visit the STC Ghana website to start your booking.

Enter your location in the “Traveling From” space.

Enter your final destination in the “Traveling To” space.

Select the date of departure.

Click the Search button to check available buses.

Pick a bus from the list displayed against your traveling date.

Pay for your trip to complete your STC online ticket booking process.

You will receive a ticket via SMS and email.

You can use the same process to buy a ticket on the STC ticket booking app. The app allows you to book a ticket to any STC destination. You can cancel your ticket through the STC app, website, or contact the STC customer care agents.

How do I pay for STC?

You can pay for your traveling ticket after confirming the bus is available. Here are the STC payment options:

Vodafone cash

AirtelTigo cash

Visa/Master card

MTN MoMo

STC Ghana schedule and destinations

STC Ghana buses are consistent, efficient, and follow the company's timetable. The vehicles travel to 30 destinations in Ghana. Here is a complete list of Intercity STC Ghana destinations:

Accra to Abidjan

Accra to Bolgatanga

Accra to Cape Coast

Accra to Cotonou

Accra to Kumasi

Accra to Nandom

Accra to Paga

Accra to Tamale

Accra to Takoradi

Accra to Tarkwa

Accra to Wa

Abidjan to Lome

Abidjan to Zabre

Abidjan to Kumasi

Bolga to Kumasi

Cape Coast to Bolga

Cape Coast to Tamale

Kumasi to Aflao

Kumasi to Nandom

Kumasi to Tamale

Tarakodi to Bolga

Tarakodi to Tamale

Tudu to AflaoTudu or Kpndo

Tema to Bolga

Tema to Cape Coast

Tema to Kumasi

Tudu to Nkwata

Tema to Paga

Tema to Tamale

Tema to Tarakodi

STC Ghana contacts and offices

For inquiries and more information about STC Ghana schedules, online booking, and fares, visit the nearest terminal or use these STC Ghana and addresses:

Head Office

Address: No. 1 Ajuma Street, Opposite Awudome Cemetery

No. 1 Ajuma Street, Opposite Awudome Cemetery Telephone: 0557943605/0557943606/0573100375/0573100398

0557943605/0557943606/0573100375/0573100398 Box office: P.O Box 7384, Ring Road, Accrachre

Tudu Station

Address: Accra CBD

Accra CBD Telephone: 0573100340

Kumasi Station

Address: Oforikom terminal

Oforikom terminal Telephone: 053100382

Adum Terminal

Telephone: 0557943607/0573100383

Achimota Station

Address: Along New Achimota Lorry Park

Along New Achimota Lorry Park Telephone: 0245376833/05771443799

What is STC Ghana?

Intercity STC Coaches Limited is a top transport company in Ghana. The company has a fleet of modern commercial buses and goes to over 25 destinations, including Ivory Coast, Benin, and Burkina Faso.

What is the full form of STC in Ghana?

Intercity STC Coaches Limited was formerly known as STC (State Transport Corporation) and Vanef STC.

How many seats are on the STC bus?

An STC bus carries 44 passengers.

Who is the owner of STC in Ghana?

Intercity STC is owned by Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), which has majority shares after taking over from VANEF and the Government of Ghana, the minority shareholder.

How much is STC from Kumasi to Takoradi?

Tickets cost $7 (GHC 65) - $9 (GHC 85), and the journey takes five hours and forty minutes. Intercity STC Coaches move from Kumasi to Takoradi thrice daily.

How much is STC from Accra to Takoradi?

Tickets cost $8 (GHC 70). The journey takes three hours and thirty minutes. Intercity STC Coaches move from Accra to Takoradi thrice daily.

How much is the STC fare from Accra to Kumasi?

Accra to Kumasi costs GHC45 by STC bus. Traveling from Accra to Kumasi takes approximately an hour and two minutes.

How do I contact Accra STC?

You can call STC Accra via 0557943605 / 0557943606 / 0573100375 / 0573100398.

You can rely on STC Ghana for your regular traveling plans. The company is reliable, convenient, and affordable to many. Additionally, online ticketing makes it easier to book a bus.

