France published an official list of nationalities eligible to enlist in its military without presenting any academic qualification

Citizens from all 29 Schengen Area countries are covered, along with nationals from Ireland, Cyprus, the United Kingdom, Monaco, and Andorra

Applicants from the 34 eligible countries are still required to present a national identity card or passport as part of the process

France has revealed the full list of nationalities whose citizens can apply to join its military without holding any school diploma or academic certificate.

France identifies countries whose citizens may qualify to join the military. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/LUDOVIC MARIN, legion-recrute

Source: Facebook

The French government published the information on its official website, outlining a specific category of applicants who are exempt from the usual educational requirements during the enlistment process.

France's No-Diploma Rule for Eligible Nationalities

According to the official guidance, citizens from Schengen Area countries, as well as nationals from Ireland, Cyprus, the United Kingdom, Monaco, and Andorra, are not required to submit any school diploma when applying to serve in the French military.

The website states:

"For candidates who hold the nationality of one of the Schengen Area countries, or of the following countries: Ireland, Cyprus, the United Kingdom, Monaco, and Andorra, you must carry a national identity card and/or a passport, whether valid or not." It adds clearly: "No school diploma required."

However, applicants from these nations are still expected to present either a valid or expired national identity card or passport as part of their application.

The Full List of 34 Eligible Countries

The list of eligible countries includes:

Andorra Austria Belgium Bulgaria Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Hungary Iceland Ireland Italy Latvia Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malta Monaco Netherlands Norway Poland Portugal Romania Slovakia Slovenia Spain Sweden Switzerland United Kingdom

Citizens from any of these nations who wish to enlist in the French military are therefore not obligated to meet the standard academic entry requirements, setting them apart from applicants of other nationalities who must provide proof of educational qualifications.

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Source: YEN.com.gh