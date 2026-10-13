France Lists 34 Countries Whose Citizens Can Join Its Military Without a Diploma
- France published an official list of nationalities eligible to enlist in its military without presenting any academic qualification
- Citizens from all 29 Schengen Area countries are covered, along with nationals from Ireland, Cyprus, the United Kingdom, Monaco, and Andorra
- Applicants from the 34 eligible countries are still required to present a national identity card or passport as part of the process
PAY ATTENTION: Mark YEN.com.gh as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
France has revealed the full list of nationalities whose citizens can apply to join its military without holding any school diploma or academic certificate.
The French government published the information on its official website, outlining a specific category of applicants who are exempt from the usual educational requirements during the enlistment process.
France's No-Diploma Rule for Eligible Nationalities
According to the official guidance, citizens from Schengen Area countries, as well as nationals from Ireland, Cyprus, the United Kingdom, Monaco, and Andorra, are not required to submit any school diploma when applying to serve in the French military.
The website states:
"For candidates who hold the nationality of one of the Schengen Area countries, or of the following countries: Ireland, Cyprus, the United Kingdom, Monaco, and Andorra, you must carry a national identity card and/or a passport, whether valid or not." It adds clearly: "No school diploma required."
However, applicants from these nations are still expected to present either a valid or expired national identity card or passport as part of their application.
The Full List of 34 Eligible Countries
The list of eligible countries includes:
- Andorra
- Austria
- Belgium
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Monaco
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- United Kingdom
Citizens from any of these nations who wish to enlist in the French military are therefore not obligated to meet the standard academic entry requirements, setting them apart from applicants of other nationalities who must provide proof of educational qualifications.
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh