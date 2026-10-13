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France Lists 34 Countries Whose Citizens Can Join Its Military Without a Diploma
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France Lists 34 Countries Whose Citizens Can Join Its Military Without a Diploma

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah
2 min read
  • France published an official list of nationalities eligible to enlist in its military without presenting any academic qualification
  • Citizens from all 29 Schengen Area countries are covered, along with nationals from Ireland, Cyprus, the United Kingdom, Monaco, and Andorra
  • Applicants from the 34 eligible countries are still required to present a national identity card or passport as part of the process

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France has revealed the full list of nationalities whose citizens can apply to join its military without holding any school diploma or academic certificate.

joining the French military, French military recruitment, French army enlistment requirements, French army enlistment requirements, military service in France, enlist without a diploma, eligible nationalities for French military, Schengen citizens
France identifies countries whose citizens may qualify to join the military. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/LUDOVIC MARIN, legion-recrute
Source: Facebook

The French government published the information on its official website, outlining a specific category of applicants who are exempt from the usual educational requirements during the enlistment process.

France's No-Diploma Rule for Eligible Nationalities

According to the official guidance, citizens from Schengen Area countries, as well as nationals from Ireland, Cyprus, the United Kingdom, Monaco, and Andorra, are not required to submit any school diploma when applying to serve in the French military.

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The website states:

"For candidates who hold the nationality of one of the Schengen Area countries, or of the following countries: Ireland, Cyprus, the United Kingdom, Monaco, and Andorra, you must carry a national identity card and/or a passport, whether valid or not." It adds clearly: "No school diploma required."

However, applicants from these nations are still expected to present either a valid or expired national identity card or passport as part of their application.

The Full List of 34 Eligible Countries

The list of eligible countries includes:

  1. Andorra
  2. Austria
  3. Belgium
  4. Bulgaria
  5. Croatia
  6. Cyprus
  7. Czech Republic
  8. Denmark
  9. Estonia
  10. Finland
  11. France
  12. Germany
  13. Greece
  14. Hungary
  15. Iceland
  16. Ireland
  17. Italy
  18. Latvia
  19. Liechtenstein
  20. Lithuania
  21. Luxembourg
  22. Malta
  23. Monaco
  24. Netherlands
  25. Norway
  26. Poland
  27. Portugal
  28. Romania
  29. Slovakia
  30. Slovenia
  31. Spain
  32. Sweden
  33. Switzerland
  34. United Kingdom

Citizens from any of these nations who wish to enlist in the French military are therefore not obligated to meet the standard academic entry requirements, setting them apart from applicants of other nationalities who must provide proof of educational qualifications.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah avatar

Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh

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