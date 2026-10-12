Ireland Lists 32 Countries Whose Citizens Are Eligible To Join Its Police Force
- Ireland has published the official list of countries whose nationals qualify to apply to join An Garda Síochána, the Irish national police force
- Citizens from all 27 EU member states are among those eligible, alongside nationals from select non-EU countries
- Meeting the nationality requirement is only one of several criteria candidates must satisfy before joining the force
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Ireland has officially published the list of nationalities eligible to apply for recruitment into An Garda Síochána, the country's national police service, with citizens from 32 countries qualifying under the current rules.
The Irish government's official recruitment guidance sets out that prospective applicants must hold citizenship from a European Union member state, a European Economic Area state, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, or Switzerland to be considered for a position in the force.
Countries eligible to apply
All 27 EU member states appear on the list, covering Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Republic of Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.
Beyond EU membership, three EEA countries not part of the EU also qualify: Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway.
Two further countries outside both the EU and EEA are included. The United Kingdom and Switzerland each appear on the list, bringing the total to 32 eligible nations.
The official guidance states that applicants must "be a national of a European Union Member State" or "be a national of a European Economic Area State, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland or the Swiss Confederation."
Additional requirements apply
Holding the right nationality does not, on its own, guarantee entry into An Garda Síochána. The Irish government has made clear that candidates must also meet the remaining recruitment criteria set out for the force, meaning nationality functions as a threshold condition rather than a sufficient qualification for entry.
The publication of the full eligible country list offers clarity to prospective applicants from across Europe on whether they can proceed with an application to join Ireland's police service.
Ireland lists 32 countries eligible for military service
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ireland's Defence Forces had published a formal list of nationalities eligible to apply for military enlistment.
The criteria state that eligible applicants must be nationals of EEA states. The European Economic Area consists of the member states of the European Union, along with Iceland.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie is the Head of the Diaspora Affairs Desk at YEN.com.gh, where he has worked since 2022. He has over eight years of journalism experience and holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast. Philip previously served as Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh and has also worked as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and a content writer for Scooper News. He also holds certificates in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh