Hungary outlined a preferential naturalisation route allowing foreign nationals to apply for citizenship after just three years of continuous residence

The fast-track path applies to five specific categories of applicants, including those married to Hungarian citizens and recognised refugees

Applicants of Hungarian origin may also qualify without serving the standard residency period, provided they demonstrate knowledge of the language

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Hungary has set out five specific categories that foreign nationals must fall under to qualify for a fast-tracked citizenship process, requiring only three years of continuous residence rather than the longer period under standard rules.

Hungary sets out five conditions foreigners must meet to gain citizenship after three years. Photo credit: Alexi J. Rosenfeld

Source: Getty Images

Under Hungarian nationality law, the preferential naturalisation route is available to eligible applicants who have lived in the country for at least three consecutive years before submitting their application.

Beyond meeting general conditions around residence, a clean criminal record, stable livelihood, and respect for public order, applicants must also belong to at least one of the five qualifying groups.

Who qualifies for Hungary's 3-Year Citizenship route

The five categories outlined by the Hungarian government are:

a foreign national who has been married to a Hungarian citizen for at least three years, or whose marriage ended because the spouse passed away; a person who has a minor child holding Hungarian citizenship; someone who has been adopted by a Hungarian citizen; an individual recognised as a refugee by Hungarian authorities; and a stateless person. The law also makes a separate provision for minors. A non-Hungarian child adopted by a Hungarian citizen may be granted preferential naturalisation upon request, as long as the basic eligibility conditions are satisfied.

Hungarian-origin applicants get a different path

A distinct route exists for individuals who can demonstrate Hungarian heritage. Foreign nationals with an ancestor who was a Hungarian citizen, or who can otherwise prove their Hungarian origin, are permitted to apply for preferential naturalisation without completing any standard residency requirement.

However, these applicants must show proof of Hungarian language proficiency to be considered under this provision.

Hungary's preferential naturalisation framework is designed to offer a more accessible path to citizenship for those with meaningful ties to the country, whether through family bonds, legal protection status, or ancestral heritage.

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Source: YEN.com.gh