Malaysia announced three categories of foreign nationals who qualify for its Residence Pass programme

The eligibility criteria target skilled professionals, long-term workers, and specific high-value contributors to the economy

Interested foreigners must meet defined requirements set by Malaysian immigration authorities to apply

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Malaysia has outlined three distinct categories of foreign nationals who are eligible to apply for its Residence Pass, offering a clearer pathway for long-term stays in the country.

The Malaysian government released the criteria as part of efforts to attract and retain skilled foreign talent, signalling a structured approach to immigration for non-citizens seeking extended residency.

Malaysia publishes 3 categories of foreigners eligible for Residence Pass. Photo credit: Drazen & mirsad sarajlic/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for Malaysia's Residence Pass

According to the published guidelines, the three categories of foreigners eligible for the Residence Pass include expatriates who have been working legally in Malaysia for a qualifying period, their spouses and dependants who meet the relevant conditions, and individuals who satisfy specific professional or financial thresholds set by the authorities.

Applicants are generally expected to demonstrate a consistent employment history in the country, hold a valid work permit, and meet minimum salary requirements stipulated by the immigration department.

Dependants of qualifying expatriates may also apply under their own eligibility stream, provided the primary applicant meets all necessary criteria.

What the Residence Pass offers foreign nationals

The Residence Pass is designed to grant holders greater flexibility compared to standard work permits.

It allows eligible foreigners to live and work in Malaysia without being tied to a single employer, giving them the freedom to change jobs within the country without reapplying for a new work authorisation.

The pass is typically valid for an extended period, making it an attractive option for professionals who have built their careers in Malaysia and wish to continue contributing to the local economy on a longer-term basis.

Malaysian authorities have encouraged eligible foreign nationals to review the full set of requirements carefully before submitting their applications, as meeting the minimum conditions does not automatically guarantee approval.

Each application is assessed on its individual merits by the relevant immigration body.

China opens over 20 jobs for foreign nationals

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that China had announced a significant expansion of its labour market, opening more than 20 job categories to both foreigners and Chinese nationals.

The move marked a notable shift in China's employment policy, targeting sectors where skills shortages had been identified.

The new categories spanned a wide range of industries, signalling China's intent to attract global talent at scale.

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Source: YEN.com.gh