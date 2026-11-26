The Dutch government confirmed that Ukrainians with EU Temporary Protection status can work in the Netherlands without a standard work permit

The arrangement requires eligible Ukrainians to satisfy four specific conditions before entering the Dutch workforce

Registering with a local council and obtaining a citizen service number are among the key steps Ukrainians must take

Ukrainians holding protection status under the European Union's Temporary Protection Directive are eligible to live and work in the Netherlands without obtaining a standard work permit, the Dutch government has confirmed.

Netherlands outlines conditions for working without a permit for eligible Ukrainians. Photo credit: Vastgoedmarkt.

Source: Getty Images

The announcement came from UWV, the Netherlands' official employment and benefits agency, which outlined the arrangement in detail. The scheme applies only to Ukrainians who have been formally granted protection under the directive, referred to in Dutch as the Richtlijn Tijdelijke Bescherming.

4 conditions Ukrainians must satisfy

Before any eligible Ukrainian national can begin working in the Netherlands, four conditions must be met.

First, the individual must have officially received protection under the Temporary Protection Directive.

Second, they must hold a valid passport or another accepted form of identity document.

Third, they must take out health insurance in the Netherlands, even if they already have existing coverage from Ukraine.

Fourth, they must register with their local council and obtain a citizen service number, known in Dutch as a BSN.

Steps to entering the Dutch workforce

Once all four conditions are satisfied, Ukrainians can begin working through a series of straightforward administrative steps. Those planning to stay in the Netherlands for longer than four months are required to register with their local council within five days of arrival. Ukrainians who intend to stay for a shorter period can use a separate non-resident registration route.

The citizen service number sits at the centre of daily life in the Netherlands. Without it, a person cannot legally work, open a bank account, arrange health insurance, or apply for government benefits. Eligible Ukrainians are also required to apply for a DigiD account, which grants access to a range of online government services in the country.

The move reflects the Netherlands' broader commitment to integrating displaced Ukrainians into its labour market under the framework of EU-wide temporary protection measures that have been in place since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Netherlands closes permanent residency for some foreigners

YEN.com.gh reported that the Netherlands had ended the permanent residency pathway for asylum seekers as part of new European immigration rules that took effect in June 2026

Asylum residence permits will now be issued for three-year renewable terms instead of leading to permanent status.

The Netherlands Immigration and Naturalisation Service confirmed that decision timelines and family reunification rules have also shifted under the new framework.

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Source: YEN.com.gh