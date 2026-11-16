Germany has identified seven categories of foreigners who may qualify for relief from the standard income requirement for citizenship

The exemptions cover groups such as former guest workers, single parents, and applicants with illness or disability preventing full financial independence

German authorities will assess each application individually, meaning falling into one of these categories does not guarantee an automatic exemption

Germany has outlined seven categories of foreigners who may be excused from meeting the standard income requirement when applying for German citizenship.

Germany outlines 7 exceptions to income requirements for foreigners seeking citizenship. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: RALF HIRSCHBERGER/picture allianc

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Under German law, citizenship applicants are generally required to demonstrate that they can financially support themselves and any dependants without relying on state welfare benefits. This covers essential living costs, including food, housing and clothing.

However, the German government has acknowledged that some applicants may be unable to satisfy this condition for reasons entirely outside their control, and has made provisions for those circumstances.

Germany's 7 exemption categories for citizenship applicants

The seven groups that may qualify for relief from the income requirement are as follows:

Former guest workers and contract workers who depend on government support through no fault of their own. Spouses of former guest workers and contract workers who later joined them in Germany and cannot achieve financial self-sufficiency through no fault of their own. Foreigners who worked full-time for a minimum of 20 months within the two years immediately before submitting their citizenship application. Spouses or registered partners living with a minor child, where at least one partner holds full-time employment. Single parents unable to work full-time due to caring responsibilities for young children or children with special needs. Foreigners who receive low pensions and require additional state support despite having spent many years in paid employment. Applicants whose illness or disability prevents them from fully maintaining themselves financially.

Applications reviewed on a case-by-case basis

Inclusion in any of these seven groups does not, however, guarantee an automatic exemption from the income requirement.

Citizenship authorities will review each application individually, weighing the specific circumstances of every applicant before determining whether a departure from the standard rule is warranted.

Prospective applicants intending to rely on one of these exceptions should therefore prepare thorough documentation that clearly sets out and substantiates their personal situation before submitting their application.

Germany outlines work visa application process

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Germany had published the requirements foreigners must satisfy to obtain a work visa through the work experience route.

The process eliminates the need for applicants to engage third-party agents, giving them a clear and direct path to begin their journey to work in Germany.

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Source: YEN.com.gh