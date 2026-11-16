Norway's government outlined the residency requirements foreign spouses must meet before they can apply for citizenship

The rules set a specific number of years spouses must live in Norway, along with other conditions tied to their application

Many Ghanaians living in Norway with foreign partners could be directly affected by the citizenship timeline

Norway has laid out the number of years foreign spouses of Norwegian citizens must reside in the country before they become eligible to apply for citizenship.

According to the Norwegian government, foreign nationals married to Norwegian citizens are generally required to have lived in Norway for at least three years within the past ten years before they can be considered for citizenship.

Norway explains how many years foreign spouses must stay to get citizenship. Photo credit: izusek/Getty Images.

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Additionally, applicants must have held a valid residence permit throughout that period and must meet other standard requirements, including language proficiency and a clean criminal record.

Norway's conditions for spousal citizenship

The Norwegian government stipulated that the total period of residence needed may differ slightly depending on individual circumstances, but three years remains the core benchmark for most spousal applicants.

Authorities also emphasised that time spent in Norway on certain temporary or student permits may not always count towards the qualifying period, meaning couples must pay close attention to the type of permit held during their stay.

Applicants are further expected to demonstrate that they have not been convicted of any criminal offence within a specified period prior to their application, and they must pass a Norwegian language test to a satisfactory standard.

What this means for Ghanaians in Norway

For Ghanaians who have relocated to Norway through marriage, these requirements carry significant practical implications.

Ghana is among the African countries with a notable diaspora presence in Scandinavia, and many Ghanaian nationals living in Norway are there as spouses of either Norwegian citizens or other foreign nationals with settled status.

For this group, understanding exactly which years of residence count towards the three-year threshold, and ensuring their permits qualify, is critical.

Those who arrived on student or short-term permits before transitioning to spousal status may find that part of their time in the country does not apply to their citizenship timeline.

Ghanaians considering relocating to Norway to join a spouse are advised to seek guidance from Norwegian immigration authorities or accredited legal advisers to avoid delays in their applications.

Norway opens over 34,000 vacancies

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Norway had recorded roughly 34,000 job vacancies, which prompted authorities to identify the sectors that struggled most to find workers.

The Norwegian government listed nine occupations where labour shortages were most acute, spanning healthcare, construction and education.

Skilled foreign workers who met Norway's requirements were eligible to apply for positions across the identified shortage occupations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh