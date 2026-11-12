Germany's government has outlined the specific conditions foreigners must meet to qualify for a work visa through the work experience route

Eligible applicants must hold a recognised degree or vocational qualification and provide proof of at least two years of relevant work experience

Germany has launched an online portal where qualifying foreigners can begin their visa registration directly, without the need for an agent

Germany's federal government has published the full requirements foreigners must satisfy to obtain a work visa through the work experience route, alongside an official online registration portal that allows prospective workers to start their applications directly from their home countries.

The process removes the need for applicants to engage third-party agents, giving them a clear and direct path to begin their journey to work in Germany.

Germany sets work visa requirements for foreign applicants, including recognised qualifications, on its portal. Image credit: Omer Messinger, Svitlana Pietukhova/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Germany work visa requirements

Before initiating an application, foreigners must confirm they meet three conditions set by the German government.

The first requires applicants to hold a foreign university degree or at least two years of completed vocational training that was formally recognised in the country where it was obtained. The government noted that this condition does not apply to those seeking employment in the IT sector through this visa route.

The second condition requires applicants to demonstrate at least two years of work experience that is directly relevant to their qualifications. That experience must have been accumulated within the past five years and must show that the applicant is competent to work in their chosen professional field.

The third condition is a binding job offer from a German employer. The position must carry a minimum annual gross salary of €45,630 as of 2026.

How to apply through the online portal

Foreigners who meet all three requirements can proceed to the online portal, where the application begins by selecting their country of origin. As an alternative, applicants may continue through the website of the German diplomatic mission responsible for their country.

Those using the online route must select their relevant state or district and click the Apply Now option. The platform then prompts applicants to consent to the processing of their personal data before advancing to the registration stage.

From that point, applicants create an account and enter the required personal details, including their full names and passport information. Once all sections have been completed, the application is submitted through the platform.

Germany lists 3 conditions for 18-month residence permits

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Germany had listed the requirements that non-European Union nationals must fulfil to obtain an 18-month residence permit.

The conditions were made public on the German government's official portal for skilled immigration, which serves as the primary resource for third-country nationals exploring work opportunities in the country.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh