The German government confirmed that certain family members of people eligible for naturalisation can bypass the standard five-year residency requirement

The exemption applies to minors and spouses, but only when they apply jointly with the qualifying family member

German authorities retain full discretion over whether to approve citizenship applications submitted under this arrangement

The German government has confirmed that spouses and minor children of individuals already eligible for naturalisation may apply for German citizenship without first completing the standard five-year residency requirement that applies to most foreign nationals.

Under Germany's naturalisation framework, the five-year lawful residency threshold is a core condition for the majority of applicants.

Germany says spouses and minor children may seek citizenship without five years’ residence if they apply jointly Image credit: BAY ISMOYO, Pradeep Thomas Thundiyil/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

However, an exemption exists for close family members, allowing an entire household to be naturalised at the same time rather than requiring some members to wait until they independently meet the residency threshold.

Who qualifies for the residency exemption

The exemption is restricted to two categories of applicants: spouses and children who are still minors at the time of application. Crucially, neither group can access the exemption on a standalone basis. Both must submit their application jointly with the family member who already meets the conditions for naturalisation. Without that joint application, the standard rules apply.

According to official guidance published on the Make it in Germany platform, approval under this arrangement is not guaranteed.

The relevant naturalisation authority retains full discretion to assess each case individually and may approve or reject an application based on its own evaluation. Prospective applicants are advised to contact their local naturalisation authority before submitting documentation to confirm eligibility and understand what will be required.

Standard rules remain in place for most applicants

For the overwhelming majority of foreign nationals seeking German citizenship, the five-year residency requirement remains firmly in place alongside other qualifying conditions. The family exemption represents a narrow departure from that rule, introduced to avoid situations where some family members are naturalised while others must wait years before they can follow.

The arrangement reflects a broader policy intent to keep family units together during the naturalisation process, rather than creating extended periods where members of the same household hold different legal statuses in the country.

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Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Germany had published an official advisory warning foreign workers about the growing threat of fraudulent job offers.

The German government flagged the issue amid concerns that job seekers from abroad are increasingly being targeted by scammers posing as legitimate employers or recruitment agencies.

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Source: YEN.com.gh