Popular relationship counsellor, Rev. Oduro, has advised men not to fall for women with beautiful shapes but look out for their brilliance

It is thought that this was the popular counsellor's way of alerting men to focus on the internal beauty of women rather than their physical appearance

Counsellor Oduro keeps trending wildly on social media for her strong opinions on issues pertaining to love

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Popular Ghanaian counsellor Rev Mrs Charlotte Oduro has cautioned men not to chase women for their beautiful shapes but because of their level of intelligence.

Theindependentghana.com reports that the renowned counsellor made the breathtaking statement in a recent interview on Hits FM’s DaybreakHitz Show with Andy Dosty.

In the words of the counsellor: "I don’t know why most men are attracted to big backside and breasts. Go for intelligent women. Not the ones with beautiful shapes without brains"

Photos of graduating female doctors Photo credit: @factsandtruths_official

Source: UGC

It is common knowledge that most men are moved to women by the physical attractiveness of the women. In Africa particularly, what attracts many men about the ladies is the curves and prettiness.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Counsellor Oduro's advice makes it clear that focusing on such outer characteristics of the women moves attention from the 'internal beauty' which is ultimate.

The opinionated relationship advisor who recently stated that in a video that a woman who dates two guys has a shaky future, keeps trending for her strong opinions regarding matters of the heart.

Charlotte Oduro flaunts her handsome in loved-up photos

In a previous report, the controversial Ghanaian counselor Charlotte Oduro warmed the hearts of Ghanaians with breathtaking photos.

She had been causing confusion with her comments supporting men and advising wives to be submissive. With her controversial comments, many people have been asking whether she is married.

Now, Charlotte has proven that she is married following a post she made on Facebook. The popular counselor has released photos of her handsome husband which has taken over social media.

Fans couldn't keep mute as they reacted about to Charlotte's photos.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh