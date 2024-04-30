Actor Oteele has opened up about the challenging times when he fell sick and almost died

The actor said he is now better thanks to his wife's resilient efforts to restore his health

Oteele showered her wife with significant praise in a recent interview, which has gained traction online

Kumawood actor Oteele caused a stir line when news about his wife and kids popped up online.

Not many people knew the Kumawood actor, known for his funny skits, has been married since 2019.

In a recent interview, Steele recounted a terrible experience he went through shortly after his marriage.

According to Oteele, he fell terribly sick after a show in Accra, which forced him to move back to Kumasi.

The Kumawood actor disclosed to blogger Zionfelix that for three years, he suffered from an illness which could not be explained medically despite taking several tests.

Sometimes, I would fall asleep and see my dead father, who would question me about where am I going and shout at me to return. I'll open my eyes, and my wife will be by my side, Oteele said in a recent interview.

The star behind some very popular Kumawood movies hailed his wife for her resilience throughout his recovery, considering that his sickness started not too long after they married.

Netizens react to Oteele's eulogy to his wife

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their thoughts on Oteele's experience.

Tower builders Construction lt said:

May all men meet such a beautiful woman like ur mother if won’t only in appearance but good heart ,

appleuser5757355 noted:

This is my mum situation now she has been facing alot she is still standing for my Dad mama God bless u

Lucy wrote:

thank God for your life. oyerepa hwen na obeya. Maame oyankopon nyhre wo.

Nana Qwesi added:

bossu i tap into this blessing.... we all need a wife like this

Oteele flaunts his wife and five children

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actor Oteele had shared a TikTok video flaunting his five beautiful kids and his attractive wife as they jammed to a song.

The actor and his beautiful family seemed to be in a good mood, beaming as they spent quality time together.

