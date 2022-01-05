Moses Ingram is an American actress and writer. She has recently been in the spotlight because of her appearance in The Queen's Gambit miniseries. Despite being somehow new to the entertainment industry, she has taken the world by storm. So, how well do you know her?

Moses Ingram attends the Los Angeles premiere of A24's "The Tragedy Of Macbeth" at DGA Theater Complex on December 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Despite her young age, Moses Ingram's career in acting has been on the rise. She has been featured in various films. Here is a glimpse into her world.

Profile summary

Full name: Moses Ingram

Moses Ingram Year of birth: 1994

1994 Gender: Female

Female Birthplace: Baltimore

Baltimore Famous as: Actress and writer

Actress and writer Debut film: The Queen's Gambit

Nationality: American

American Height: 5 feet 5 inches

5 feet 5 inches Alma mater: Baltimore school and Yale School of Drama

Baltimore school and Yale School of Drama Instagram: @_mosesingram

@_mosesingram Net worth: $500,000

Moses Ingram's biography

Where is Moses Ingram from? The actress hails from Baltimore. There is no actual date or year shared by the actress on her birth date.

However, most websites have pointed out that she was born in 1994. This means that the actress is around 27 years as of 2021.

In 2015, it is believed that she won a grant from the National Society of Arts and Letters while at Baltimore School. She later joined Yale School of Drama, where she graduated in 2019.

Moses Ingram attends the 22nd Annual Newport Beach Film Festival as it presents Festival Honors & Variety's 10 Actors To Watch at The Balboa Bay Club And Resort in California. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Is Moses Ingram her real name?

Yes, the actress was named Moses Ingram by her parents. Not much of her personal details are in the public domain.

Career

The actress first starred in a short drama in 2018 known as Candace. In 2020, she also featured in another short film known as Sis. Her popularity grew after featuring as Jolene in the Netflix television mini-series The Queen's Gambit.

The Queen's Gambit is a movie about a girl playing chess. The movie takes its fan into the world of chess. She plays a young girl who wants to get her money back. Jolene overcomes patriarchal confinement to become a chess grandmaster in Netflix's chess show.

Actress Moses Ingram, co-star on the Netflix's series 'The Queen's Gambit,' January 29, 2021 in North Hollywood, California. Photo: Emily Berl

She also has a soft spot for writing. She loves to write. For instance, she is the brains behind the short drama Day 74 in 2020.

What else has Moses Ingram been in?

The actress has featured in various films such as Ambulance and The Tragedy of Macbeth, among many others.

What is Moses Ingram's net worth?

Her net worth is estimated to be about $500,000, accredited to her success. Here is a glimpse into her world.

Moses Ingram is a young and talented actress who is determined to make a name for herself. With a few acting credits to her name, her fans are looking forward to enjoying more of her on their screens in the coming years of her career.

