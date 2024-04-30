Seidu Rafiwu has successfully ended his four-day walking marathon

This comes after the young man in the company of his team arrived at the Independence Square in Accra

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video have showered praises on him

Seidu Rafiwu, a young Ghanaian man who embarked on a daring adventure by walking from Techiman to Accra, has finally reached his destination.

The young man, who hails from Techiman in the Bono East Region, set two targets for himself when he first embarked on the walking marathon on Friday, April 26.

Seidu Rafiwu arrives at Independence Square Photo credit: @Seidu Rafiwu @Huzeiru Awudu/Facebook

Source: UGC

The first target was to attempt to break the current Guinness World Record current for the farthest walking distance in 24 hours set by Jesse Casteneda from America in September 1976 after walking for 228 kilometres.

The second one was also to attempt a 96-hour walking marathon, where he would walk to Accra within four days as part of efforts to promote peace and raise some money to pay for the bills of some needy patients at a hospital.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on X showed the ambulance that accompanied Seidu Rafiwu on his journey to Independence Square with some people in a joyous mood.

A voice was heard in the video announcing that Seidu had successfully completed his walking marathon after arriving safely at the grounds.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 15,000 views and 40 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians congratulate Seidu Rafiwu

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the post praised Seidu for achieving his goals.

Others were unhappy that Ghanaians did not throng the Independence Square to give Seidu a warm welcome.

@JerubbaalPiesie commented:

What actually should be used to reward this guy?

@AbeikuSZN added:

This place should be full to welcome him. Ghana fuo dierr

@ericboatenggh commented:

Wow congratulations to him

@kubsssssss reacted:

He really try it no easy oo

@digitalselorm added:

what's the benefit of all these Guinness records?

@MacroOriental reacted:

This tells us how normal it was for our forefathers to walk these distances

Chef Smith optimistic about setting new world record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian Chef Ebenezer Smith is hopeful the Guinness World Records will declare him the individual with the longest cooking time.

He said this in an interview with social media influencer Code Micky after the latter asked if he was optimistic about breaking Alan Fisher's current cook-a-thon record.

Chef Smith responded in the affirmative, adding that his team ensured that all the cook-a-thon rules were strictly followed.

Source: YEN.com.gh