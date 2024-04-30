Ghanaian actress and filmmaker Yvonne Nelson released a statement appealing for support from Ghanaians and organisations as she planned to embark on another dumsor vigil

Her plights came at the back of the current power crises, which she deemed as concerning and has to be resolved

She encouraged everyone to come together and have their voices heard, she also called out Imani Ghana for not responding to her call on joining the dumsor vigil

Star actress and filmmaker Yvonne Nelson has appealed to Ghanaians and organisations to join her in another dumsor vigil.

Her appeal comes at the back of the current prevalent intermittent power supply known as dumsor in the country.

Yvonne Nelson in photos. Image Credit: @yvonnenelsongh

Source: Instagram

Yvonne Nelson appeals for support for dumsor vigil

In a signed statement by Yvonne Nelson, she said that it was with a heavy heart and deep concern for the welfare of citizens that she addressed the resurgence of the power crisis known as dumsor.

She stated that as a proud Ghanaian, she never anticipated the return of the issue, let alone its prolonged duration. The star actress spoke about the first dumsor vigil she spearheaded and how it helped curb the blackout crisis.

"Back in 2015, I, along with the support of Imani Ghana's Kofi Bentil, Prince David Osei, D Black, Van Vicker, Efya, Sarkodie, Barima Sidney and DKB among others, spearheaded the DumsorMustStop Campaign, aimed at holding our leaders accountable for the inadequate electricity supply plaguing our nation. Together, we rallied for change and demanded action from the government of the time, despite facing significant challenges and opposition. Fast forward to today, and it is disheartening to witness the return of Dumsor, casting a shadow over our progress and development as a nation," she wrote.

Yvonne Nelson called out Imani Ghana

Sharing steps to the dumsor vigil, Miss Nelson disclosed that she had reached out to Imani Ghana via social media since they supported the maiden edition of the vigil. However, she said that since 2015, she is aware the organisation had aligned itself with the current government by Akufo-Addo.

She also made reference to her top-selling book, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, and how she detailed in Chapter 11 the events of the 2015 campaign, shedding light on the behind-the-scenes efforts and collaborations that were instrumental in its success.

Preparations for dumsor vigil

Miss Nelson further stated that she had reached out to key individuals from Imani Ghana, including Kofi Bentil and Franklin.

She said that she reached out to Cudjoe via WhatsApp text and is yet to receive a response regarding their interest in supporting another dumsor vigil.

"Therefore, I am extending an open call to all Ghanaians, organizations, and legal professionals who are willing to join me in pushing for meaningful action to address the current power crisis."

The founder of Just Like Mama Day Care further encouraged everyone to come together for a good cause and to make everyone's voices heard so the leaders can prioritise the needs of Ghanaians.

"I appeal to lawyers, volunteers, and concerned citizens to contribute their expertise and support in planning and executing this event because Yvonne Nelson can't do it alone. Let us unite in our pursuit of a brighter and more prosperous future for our nation. Thank you!"

Below is the statement Yvonne Nelson released regarding her appeal to Ghanaians to support her on another dumsor vigil.

