You Jianxia: Meet Woman with the World's Longest Eyelashes

You Jianxia, a woman from China, has broken her previous world record for the longest eyelashes

One of Jianxia's lashes measured 20.5cm, beating the 12.4cm she set in 2016

Jianxia said doctors have been unable to explain why her lashes are particularly long

A Chinese woman has broken her record for having the world’s longest eyelashes.

You Jianxia has the world's longest eyelashes. Photo: Guinness World Records.

You Jianxia held the Guinness World Record for the longest eyelashes on 28 June 2016, and on May 20, 2021, she broke the record.

In 2016, one of Jianxia’s eyelashes on the upper eyelid of her left eye measured 12.4cm.

She broke the record after it was confirmed the eyelash had grown to 20.5cm long.

According to Jianxia, she first realised her eyelashes were growing in 2015, and they kept becoming longer.

The Chinese national sought the advice of several medical practitioners, but they were all clueless as to why her eyelashes are particularly long.

“I visited medical professionals to find out why my eyelashes are longer than other people's. The doctors couldn’t explain it and felt it was amazing,” she narrated.

Jianxia said that she also fruitlessly sought to find a scientific explanation.

“None one in my family has long eyelashes like me, so it can't be explained,” she said.

While the length of her eyelashes remains a mystery to science, Jianxia attributed them to Buddha.

“I spent over 480 days in the mountain years ago. So I told myself that my eyelashes must be a gift given by the Buddha,” she said.

Daily life

Amazingly, Jianxia divulged that her lashes do not cause any difficulties in her day to day life.

“Because my eyelashes are natural, I find it easy washing my face and going about my daily life. My eyelashes don’t bring any concerns or difficulties, just lots of joy,” she added.

To ensure they do not get in her way, Jianxia tucks her lashes behind her ears.

You Jianxia has the world's longest eyelashes. Photo: Guinness World Records.

On her plans, Jianxia said:

“My eyelashes give me a sense of mission. I have experiences and tips on wellbeing and staying healthy that I would like to share with others.”

