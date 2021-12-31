Who is Charlotte Clymer? Everything you need to know about the American activist

Writer, organizer, and social media aficionado Charlotte Clymer is one of the most prominent transgender activists in America. After coming out as a transgender woman in 2017, she made it her life mission to speak up for people like her. So, who is Charlotte Clymer? Here is everything you need to know about her.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Charlotte Clymer, an American activist. Photo: @charlotte.clymer

Source: Instagram

Before her current position, Clymer was the press secretary for rapid response at the Human Rights Campaign and the Director of Communications and Strategy at Catholics for Choice. Her career and life experiences have put her in the best position to fight for her cause.

Charlotte Clymer’s biography

Full name: Charlotte Anora Elizabeth Clymer

Charlotte Anora Elizabeth Clymer Gender: Female

Female Place of birth: Utah

Utah Date of birth: 12th October 1986

12th October 1986 Zodiac sign : Libra

: Libra Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White University: Georgetown University

Georgetown University Profession: Writer, activist

Writer, activist Net worth: $1 - $5 million

$1 - $5 million Instagram : @charlotte.clymer

: @charlotte.clymer Twitter : @charlotte.clymer18

: @charlotte.clymer18 Facebook: @cmclymer

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Early life

Charlotte Clymer was born on 12th October 1986 in Utah. She was raised in Central Texas after she and her mother moved there at an early age. For her education, Clymer graduated from Georgetown University with a Bachelor of Arts degree.

Career

In 2005, Clymer joined the United States Army. The writer later enrolled in the United States military academy and was assigned to the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard). She was based at Arlington National Cemetery until 2012 when she left the army at the rank of Corporal.

After leaving the army, the veteran moved to Washington D.C, where she took a job as a visitor services representative at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. It was after working there for a year that she enrolled at Georgetown University to finish her degree.

In 2017, the year she came out as transgender, Clymer began working at the Human Rights Campaign. The HRC organization is one of the largest LGBTQ advocacy groups and political lobbying organizations in the United States.

After leaving her previous role, she was the Director of Communications and Strategy for Catholics for Choice. Catholics for Choice is an abortions rights dissenting Catholic advocacy group that is based in Washington.

Charlotte Clymer also serves on the D.C. Commission for Persons with Disabilities, the Board for the Center for Law and Military Policy, the Military and Veterans Advisory Council for Outserve-SLDN (Servicemember’s Legal Defense Network), and the Advisory Councils for Running Start and the Lone Star Parity Project, organizations working toward gender parity in elected office.

Net worth and accolades

Charlotte Clymer playing chess. Photo: @charlotte.clymer

Source: Instagram

What is Charlotte Clymer’s net worth? Unfortunately, her exact net worth has not been disclosed to the public yet. According to BuzzLearn, her estimated net worth is between $1 and $5 million.

During her long tenure, she has received various accolades for her work. She was named one of 2019’s 40 under 40 Queer Women of Washington. She was also listed in the Fortune Magazine’s 40 under 40 in 2020.

How tall is Charlotte Clymer?

Charlotte Clymer’s height is unknown. Same to her height.

Social media presence

As an activist, Clymer’s major tool to reach the public is social media. She is active on both Instagram and Twitter. However, Charlotte Clymer’s Twitter account is more popular. She joined Twitter in August 2008 and has amassed over 350,000 followers. Her Instagram also has a decent following of over 14.4k followers.

Charlotte Clymer is an American activist that speaks up for those in the LGBTQ community and the veteran's community.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article about Kate Tucci and everything you need to know about her. Kate Tucci was Stanley Tucci's wife for over fourteen years before she passed away.

Kate Tucci was a renowned American personality, social worker and producer. The social welfare worker also acted as a philanthropist and was known to support various charities.

Source: YEN.com.gh