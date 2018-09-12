150+ Sad messages: ideas to express your deepest feelings in 2022

No one is devoid of emotion. Whether sad, happy, melancholic or any other, everyone feels something. Dealing with sad emotions is a terrible affair for anyone. It creates a sombre mood, which many do not want to associate with. People handle emotions differently, and you should find a way of expressing yourself rather than keeping to yourself. It might be heartbreak or a terrible event in your life that's bringing a lot of negative energy. Sad messages can allow you to share your sadness or emotions with other people. With the advent of social media, there is no better way to express your heartfelt sorrowful quotes than using meaningful words.

150 Sad messages to express your deepest feelings. Photo: pexels.com

Source: UGC

Are you feeling like your world is turning apart? Maybe things went south after a rosy relationship, and you are finding it hard to handle the aftermath. Also, you might be facing a rough patch in your life that gives you the urge to put your distress out of the world.

Sad messages to express your deepest feelings

Every person goes through tough days. However, some days' challenges prove to be more robust than you can handle. Maybe reading some sad quotes about life might elevate your mood or help you express yourself better.

Sad text messages. Photo: pexels.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A million words would not bring you back, I know because I tried, neither would a million tears, I know because I cried.

Relationships are like glass. Sometimes it’s better to leave them broken than try to hurt yourself putting it back together.

I’m proud of my heart, it’s been played, stabbed, cheated, burned and broken, but somehow still works.

The worst battle is the one that goes on between your heart and your mind. You never know which one to listen to.

There are moments when I wish I could roll back the clock and take all the sadness away, but I have the feeling that if I did, the joy would be gone as well.

Experiencing sadness and anger can make you feel more creative, and by being creative, you can get beyond your pain or negativity.

Sometimes I think I need a spare heart to feel all the things I think.

If you cannot hold me in your arms, then hold my memory in high regard. And if I cannot be in your life, then at least let me live in your heart.

My heart is not brave or big; it is not cruel either nor is not strong at all. I keep it within this iron cage for a reason. Breathe on it wrong, and I will die. Just go now. I would instead let you see my face than my heart.

All I want to do right now is cry and scream and let it all out because it is killing me inside.

Rains fall because the clouds can no longer handle the weight. Tears fall because the heart can no longer manage the pain.

It hurts because you feel too much, because you care too much and because you feel connected to it all no matter how far you go.

Do not let anyone invalidate or minimise how you feel. If you feel something, you feel it, and it is real for you. Nothing anyone says has the power to invalidate that ever. No one else sees life through your eyes and experiences, and no one else has the right to dictate or judge how you feel. Your feelings are important, and you deserve to be heard. They are inherently valid, and they matter. Do not let anyone make you believe otherwise.

Is it not sad when you get hurt so much, you can finally say “I’m used to it.”

If it could only forget certain things, my mind could finally be at ease.

Sometimes, when the people you love hurt you the most. It is better to stay quiet because, if your love was not enough, do you think words will matter?

And sometimes it hits me out of nowhere, all of a sudden, this overwhelming sadness rushes over me. And I get discouraged, upset, and I feel hopeless and sad and hurt. And once again, I feel numb to the world.

READ ALSO: 100+ deep love messages for her: Sweet long texts to send your girlfriend

Sad text messages for a friend

If you lack the courage to talk to someone directly, perhaps sad love messages can gear you up for the harsh journey ahead. Such creative texts allow people to send a message that is tainted with worry and anxiety – a perfect expression of what one feels.

Emotional messages. Photo: pexels.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

We try to hide our feeling and forget that our eyes speak.

I might have erased your text, but I will never forget what you wrote. We might have stopped talking, but I will always remember your voice. We might have stopped hugging, but I will never forget how you smell. Anything we did, I will never forget.

The prettiest smile hides the most profound secrets, and the most beautiful eyes have cried the most tears. And the kindest hearts have felt the most pain.

The worst feeling is when something is killing you inside, and you have to act like you do not care.

Most people are not even aware of the number of masks they are wearing.

I like to pretend that everything is alright because when everybody else thinks you are fine, sometimes you forget for a while that you are not.

Two types of people that cannot look at you in the eyes. Someone that is trying to hide a lie and someone who is trying to hide love.

Sometimes, we try so hard to hide everything we are feeling from those who probably need to know our true feelings the most.

It amazes me how some people can drop you out of their life like you never existed after you shared everything with them.

You know you go it wrong when you miss something you never had.

I keep so much pain inside myself. I grasp for anger and loneliness and hold it in my chest. It has changed me into something I never meant to be. It has transformed me into a person I do not recognise, but I do not know how to let it go.

Feelings do not die because we keep feeding them with memories.

Do not judge me; you cannot handle half of what I have dealt with. There is a reason I do things I do; there is a reason I am who I am.

Some days are just bad, that's all. You have to experience sadness to know happiness, and I remind myself that not every day is going to be a good day, that's just the way it is.

Depression is the most unpleasant thing I have ever experienced. It is that absence of being able to envisage that you will ever be cheerful again. The lack of hope. That very deadened feeling, which is so very different from feeling sad. Sad hurts, but it's a strong feeling. It is a necessary thing to feel. Depression is very different.

Sad messages for her

Sad text messages for her. Photo: pexels.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A broken heart makes one feel so much hatred and anger. If you are looking to capture the poignant feeling of love, then a sad broken heart message is the best strategy for expressing emotions.

It hurts when you love someone unconditionally, and they fail to love you back in return. What hurts more is that you genuinely love the person, but you lack the courage to tell them how you truly feel.

One day you will remember me, one day you will laugh at the memories, one day you will try to find me. But one day I won't be waiting for what you have to give.

Never try to hide your secrets from a person who can read your eyes because the one who reads your eyes is always an expert in reading your heart.

I can feel my heartache because an essential part of it has left. My whole body and soul feel empty. This is too much for me to bear.

Sad text messages. Photo: pexels.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

I had to let go when all you do is cause me pain and sadness. That moment you felt comfortable hurting me what the moment my heart said: “enough is enough”.

Right now, I can’t face the world. I thought I had the most fantastic plot, but I was wrong. I have come to terms with what happened between us, but I need some more time to move on past us completely.

It’s surprising how the pain of living without someone can make you feel like you’ve lost everything that means happiness to you in this world, that’s how I feel right now that I’m heartbroken.

I had someone once who made every day mean something. And now, I am lost.

Sometimes we hurt the ones we love but hurting ourselves to avoid it doesn't make it better.

True love is many things and can survive the strongest and most painful of times. When love comes out the other side of a fire, it may be scarred forever, but this bruised love is somehow only greater for having survived the pain.

Sometimes I just want to give up, crawl under my covers and cry myself to sleep. Sometimes, it's just the only thing we can do until the mood passes.

It's hard to hold on to something that you know would never be yours. Instead, you just have to learn to let go and face the fact that while good things never last, some don't even start.

Sadness gives depth and roots, while happiness provides height. Happiness gives branches. Happiness is like a tree going into the sky, and sadness is like the roots going down into the earth. Both are needed, and the higher a tree goes, the deeper it goes, simultaneously. The bigger the tree, the more prominent will be its roots. It is always in proportion. That's its balance.

They say follow your heart, but if your heart is in a million pieces which piece do you follow?

There is one pain, I often feel, which you will never know. The absence of you causes it.

Since I can’t be with you right now, I will have to be content just dreaming about when we will be together again.

It will never rain roses: when we want to have more roses, we must plant more roses.

As the light begins to intensify, so does my misery, and I wonder how it is possible to hurt so much when nothing is wrong.

I want to be your favourite hello and your hardest goodbye.

A heart dies when it is not able to shares it's feelings, but a heart kills itself when another heart doesn't understand its feelings.

In our life memories play a very confusing role. Make you laugh when you remember the time you cried together but make you cry when you remember the time you laughed together!

In the love life, it's not hard to sacrifice something for someone, but it's hard to find someone who's worth your sacrifice.

I felt that I was in for a sweet adventure when you said yes to me. Never knew that It was wrecked like a broken ship. I can’t explain how much you hurt me.

All my life, I thought love could melt all the pain away, but it turns out that even pain can melt all the love away. I am allowed to hate you all I want, but there's no point in that. Go ahead and have the life you deserve.

READ ALSO: Romantic toasting messages that will make her love you more

Sad messages for him

If you need to express your sad feelings toward a guy, these sad text messages are a good way to do it.

Sad text messages for him. Photo: pexels.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

I feel shattered and broken because the only time I gave love a chance, I end up feeling heartbroken, I am scared and sad because I do not think I will ever recover from this pain.

I always thought exams were difficult until I got my heart broken and found it hard to move on. Seeing someone else filling my space is so shattering. If losing you means giving you happiness, then so be it.

Some people are so lucky that after hurting, they get love, and some are so unlucky that after giving so much love, they always get hurt.

A lovable person is a medicine for any kind of pain, but there is no medicine available in the world for pain given by a lovable person.

My love for you was so real. You know that I would never forget you, but my heart is crushed and broken in two. I should have never fallen in love with you.

I want to know how many times you can heartbreak me because now there is nothing left to be broken.

Our love began with just a hug, our kisses made it grow, and now it is ending with tears.

I now think I am right on my own; no fights or love, it is just me, myself, and I.

Am not running away from you, am just walking away softly and slowly. What kills me inside is that you do not even deeply love me to the extent of stopping me.

Though these words will never find you, I hope that you knew that I was thinking of you today and that I wished you every happiness. Love always, the girl you loved once.

It is hard to imagine the rest of my life without you, but I suppose I do not have to imagine it. I just have to live it.

Love is supposed to be based on trust and trust in love. It is something rare and beautiful when people can confide in each other without fearing what the other person will think.

I liked you. How ironic the words that I am finally able to say signal the end.

When someone hurts you once, never forgive that person, because that person will hurt you so many times than you can imagine. In the end, the time you have spent with that person is wasted time, and painful.

Emotional messages

These emotional messages will help you find the right words to express your pain.

Emotional messages. Photo: pexels.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Trying to forget someone you love is like trying to remember someone you never met.

I believe that everything happens for a reason. People change so that you can let go; things go wrong so that you can appreciate them when they are right, you believe their lies, so you eventually learn to trust no one but yourself. And sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together.

Givers need to set limits because takers rarely do.

Love that we cannot have is the one that lasts the longest, hurts the deepest and feels the strongest.

It is hard to wait around for something that might never be, but it is harder to let go when it is everything you have ever wanted.

You hate when people see you want to be that strong girl and at the same time, though, you hate how nobody notices how torn apart and heartbroken you are.

The most significant pain I ever felt was denying my feeling to make everyone else feel comfortable.

Never wait for a person who is essential to you. Because if you meant something to him, he would not let you wait.

Over time, you realise that it makes no sense to run after someone happy without you.

To burn with desire and keep quiet about it is the most significant punishment we can bring on ourselves.

A crazy heart, crazy to hold on to that still believes that you think of me is not sure that you have gone away, that you left me and that you will not return. Tell them the truth, and maybe they will understand; because you never told the truth

Heavy hearts, like heavy clouds in the sky, are best relieved by the letting of a little water.

Love never dies a natural death. It dies because we don’t know how to replenish its source. It dies of blindness and errors and betrayals. It dies of illness and wounds; it dies of weariness, of withering, of tarnishing.

I may not get to see you as often as I like, I may not get to hold you in my arms all through the night. But deep in my heart, I truly know, you're the one that I love, and I can't let you go.

If I had not taken the risk, I would have probably never found complete happiness. Unfortunately for me, everything did not go well after all, but no one can take away what I lived from my memories.

I can't believe you broke my heart as if you were smashing a piece of glass. Glass can be rebuilt, but what about my heart?

If I could get one chance to change anything in my life, I would have changed our relationship so that we would have never come to the point that we have right now. If only I had that second chance.

I become sad when I think about how you broke up with me—not because you broke my heart but because our beautiful relationship couldn't go the distance.

Mental pain is less dramatic than physical pain, but it is more common and also more hard to bear. The frequent attempt to conceal mental pain increases the burden. It is easier to say, 'My tooth is aching' than to say 'My heart is broken.’

I am bent, but not broken, I am scared, but not tainted, I am sad, but not hopeless, I am tired, but not powerless, I am angry, but not bitter, I am depressed, but not giving up.

If you know someone who’s depressed, please resolve never to ask them why. Depression isn’t a straightforward response to a bad situation; depression just is, like the weather.

I am on your side. But you have no way of knowing it because your heart is blind.

You don’t forget the face of the person who was your last hope.

The moral of the story is that no matter how much we try, no matter how much we want it, some stories don't have a happy ending.

Memories always win, and with them comes a demon that is even more terrifying than melancholy: remorse.

The most painful thing is losing yourself in the process of loving someone too much, and forgetting that you are exceptional also.

Sad quotes about love. Photo: pexels.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Maybe it's all going to turn out all right. And I know that it's not, but I have to believe that it is.

The day exhausts me, irritates me. It is brutal, noisy. I struggle to get out of bed, I dress wearily and, against my inclination, I go out. I find each step, each movement, each gesture, each word, each thought as tiring as if I were lifting a crushing weight.

I have loved you for so many years; I have been thinking of making you the happiest man on earth, only to realise you don't even have a single feeling for me.

At least we have been together now; it will have been close to six years, I waited, fought, rejected all men just because I love you but now, it seems all is in vain.

READ ALSO: 100+ love and trust messages for her to rekindle the passion

Sad quotes about life and love

If a relationship that you gave too much fails, it gives you an experience that you will always be afraid to get into again. Share what you feel deep inside with friends or update your status in your social media pages using sad messages.

The worst feeling is to be ignored by someone you love.

What I hate most is missing a person I love so dearly and being unable to do nothing about it.

When you are in love, tears do not measure the pain you feel in your heart, but it is that fake smile that you wear on your face.

Relationships are like glass. Sometimes it is better to leave them broken than try to hurt yourself putting it back together.

Some people are going to leave, but that's not the end of your story. That's the end of their part in your account.

If we must part forever, give me but one kind word to think upon, And please myself with, while my heart’s breaking.

What brings us to tears will lead us to grace. Our pain is never wasted.

My sadness has become an addiction when I’m not sad; I feel lost. I start to panic, trying to find my way back, which leads me back to my original state: sadness.

Some wounds never show on the body that is deeper and more hurtful than anything that bleeds.

They said every time you get hurt; you became more and more invincible. I guess it does not apply to me because right now I am starting to break into tiny bits of pieces no one can ever mend.

One of the saddest truths about life is that some people can and forever remain in your heart but not in your life, it hurts, but it's true.

READ ALSO: 50+ Funny text messages to make her laugh and make her attracted to you

Sad quotes. Photo: pexels.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Loving someone who does not love you back creates the deepest wound and more painful that knife’s cut.

It is summertime already but how come I am still gloomy.

Participate joyfully in the sorrows of the world. We cannot cure the world of sadness, but we can choose to live in joy.

You have to let it all hang out, let go of the more comfortable idea and embrace some of the sadness in your life.

The moment of victory is excellent, but also sad; it means that your trip ended.

Better by far, you should forget ad smile that you should remember and be sad.

And in real life ending aren’t always neat, whether they are happy ending, or there are sad endings.

Every emotional pain that you experience leaves behind a residue of pain that lives in you as long as you c access cannot the power of now.

Sometimes it takes sadness to know happiness, noise to appreciate silence and absence to value presence.

Love is ironic. Only when you hurt someone, they realise they truly love you. We shall always fall in love with the people who break our hearts.

To fall in love is simple, but to fall out of love is simply awful.

Don’t let your happiness depend on something you may lose.

A heartbreak is a blessing from God. It's just his way of letting you realise he saved you from the wrong one.

Some say it’s painful to wait for someone. Some say it’s painful to forget someone. But the worst pain comes when you don’t know whether to wait or forget.

Pain is inevitable. Suffering is optional.

Hearts will never be practical until they are made unbreakable.

On particularly rough days when I’m sure I can’t possibly endure, I like to remind myself that my track record for getting through bad days so far is 100%, and that’s pretty good.

Today my forest is dark. The trees are sad, and all the butterflies have broken wings.

These painful feelings aren’t permanent. There are better times ahead.

There is a distinct, awful pain that comes with loving someone more than they love you.

Sometimes you got to hurt something to help something. Sometimes you have to plough under one thing for something else to grow.

I just want a day when it feels like I am not falling apart any more.

Sometimes you just have to let go of some people you greatly love. This is because they are toxic to your life.

I feel like you are not in love with me. It is like you always remember me once you need me.

I think I do not have a good understanding of love. The beauty of love is only at the very beginning.

Sometimes we get sad about things, and we don't like to tell other people that we are anxious about them.

It's better to be lonely then to be played by the wrong people.

A sad thing in life is that sometimes you meet someone who means a lot to you only to find out in the end that it was never bound to be and you just have to let go.

I am homesick for a place I am not sure even exists—one where my heart is full. My body loved it. And my soul is understood.

Emotional messages. Photo: pexels.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

They say “follow your heart” but if your heart is a million pieces which piece do you follow?

I don't think people understand how stressful it is to explain what's going on in your head when you don't even realise it yourself.

Any fool can be happy. It takes a man with a real heart to make beauty out of the stuff that makes us weep.

You cannot protect yourself from sadness without protecting yourself from happiness.

Experiencing deep sadness can, sometimes, heighten your ability to feel joy.

Leave the pain behind and let your life be your own again. There is a place where all time is now, and the choices are simple and always your own. Wolves have no kings.

Don't worry about losing. If it is right, it happens - the main thing is not to hurry. Nothing good gets away.

Count the garden by the flowers, never by the leaves that fall. Count your life with smiles and not the tears that roll.

Sadness flies away on the wings of time.

Mental pain is less dramatic than physical pain, but it is more common and also harder to bear. The frequent attempt to conceal mental pain increases the burden. It is easier to say, “My tooth is aching” than to say “My heart is broken.”

Do not expect your love life to be like a bed full of roses; sometimes, you have to face sad and enjoyable moments. When you are unhappy, your heart is usually filled with plenty of grief, making you feel as if your world is crumbling.

Sometimes you just decide to stop loving a person not because he does not love you, but because you realised that he is happier without you. That is why sharing sad messages is a great idea to relieve yourself of such distress.

READ ALSO: 100+ sweet long good morning messages for her to wake up to

Yen.com.gh posted an article with 100+ sweet long good morning messages. To avoid instances where you and your better half start getting cold-hearted, why not spice up your mornings? Sweet long good morning messages for her will come in handy for guys. This is one of the best ways to express your feelings for your girl and get her thinking about you the whole day.

Source: YEN.com.gh