It, however, did not provide any other details about the postponement in the statement.

The university advised all affected students to reprint their admission letters to reflect the updated reopening date.

The school further reassured students and the public that the revised date would be communicated promptly once confirmed.

Possible cause of postponement

The expected delay in releasing WASSCE results may have affected the reopening.

West African Examinations Council has said the 2024 WASSCE results may be delayed due to the government’s outstanding debt to the council.

Despite several meetings and assurances from the government, the council has yet to receive the promised support amid the longstanding debt concerns.

The 2024 WASSCE group featured 460,611 registered candidates.

Similar concerns were raised in Parliament by the minority caucus that marking the 2024 BECE scripts would be delayed because of government debts.

Before that, the 2024 BECE was reported to be in doubt until the West African Examinations Council confirmed the receipt of about GH¢47.13 million from the government to begin preparing for the exams.

