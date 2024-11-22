Nigerian superstar Burna Boy's mum and his manager, Bose Ogulu, turned 57 on November 22

Her family and the superstar's team members gathered for a hearty moment to celebrate her

A video of the 57-year-old DJing at her party has stoked a frenzy on social media

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

On November 22, Bose Ogulu, Burna Boy's mum and manager, celebrated her 57th birthday.

The Nigerian academic, businesswoman and talent manager has been the force behind the six-time Grammy-nominated megastar.

Burna Boy, his siblings Nissi and other industry bigwigs were spotted at Bose's 57th birthday jamboree.

Burna Boy's mum Bose Ogulu plays Ayisi and Vision Dj's song at her birthday party. Photo source: BoseOgulu/Ayisi

Source: Facebook

Bose plays Ghanaian song

At the event, the elated 57-year-old Bose couldn't hide her joy as she enjoyed her birthday party.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Bose was spotted behind a DJ station controlling the vibe with the remix of Ayisi and Vision DJ's 2016 hit track, Grind.

The hearty moment brought back memories of Burna Boy's infamous feud with Ayisi. The former released Chilling Chilin, a refix of the Ghanaian's hit track Grind.

Ayisis hurled a blast of tweets at Burna Boy accusing him of not contacting him or Vision DJ for about his version. Burna Boy blocked him on Twitter after Aysisi called

Burna Boy's mum beings back memories

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans on reaction to the video of Burna Boy's mum playing remake of Ghanaian song.

@PereiraGbenga_remarked:

"I hope this “chillin chillin” track is put back on streaming platforms one day. What a jam"

@colouredgirl_ noted:

Why is ‘chilling’ not on Apple Music. T1hat’s one of burna’s best"

@izakingbacrown wrote:

"Did Burna sample that song abi na remix"

@Tempoboi_1 said:

"What’s the title of that burna boy song cause i have searching for it for a long time now"

Burna Boy hypes Black Sherif

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported a recent post from Burna Boy aboit Blanck Sherif had surfaced online raising fans' hopes that the Ghanaian and Nigerian stars may be working again soon

Burna Boy's post also came at a critical time as Black Sherif manages his rift with Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale, a sworn rival Burna Boy, threatened to end Black Sherif's career after the 22-year-old Kweku The Traveller hitmaker found the former's remarks on Glitch Africa's podcast distasteful.

Source: YEN.com.gh