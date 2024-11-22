A vehicle with a Kantanka Automobile logo has gone viral, with many Ghanaians wondering if the car was made locally

The small car in the trending video had a weird and unique design that had bystanders watching in awe as they admired the car

Many people criticised Kantanka for not making practical cars but others noted that it might just be a car with the brand's logo

A green car with the Kantanka Automobile logo has gone viral on social media, sparking questions among Ghanaians about whether it was actually made by the local manufacturer.

The small vehicle, which had a unique and unusual design, captured the attention of bystanders, who filmed it and shared it online.

While many were impressed by the car’s distinctive appearance, others criticised it for not being practical. Some netizens questioned whether the car was truly a product of Kantanka despite the logo on its body.

There were suggestions that the vehicle might not have come from the company at all, with some speculating that the logo could have been added later or that the car was modified.

Kantanka has often faced criticism for its designs, and some people believed that the unusual car was likely from the automobile company, as they believed making such a design was not beyond them.

Car with Kantanka logo sparks debate

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

Phyne said:

"This was made by the boys themselves not by Kantanka."

Tankcho wrote:

"who manage this man kraa,do the necessary things, like chargeable bike, aboso Kaye, plug that can absorb some electricity and use when there's light off."

King_frimps733 said:

"Kantanka think that we are joking here anaa."

Kojo Forex customises Cybertruck

A more luxurious vehicle caught the attention of many Ghanaians. The vehicle, which belonged to Kojo Forex, had some modifications done to it.

YEN.com.gh reported that the vehicle's colour was changed from silver to orange. The trader stood beside the vehicle and took pics with it.

Many Ghanaians were impressed by the modifications made to the vehicle owned by the forex trader and said they adored the new colour.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

