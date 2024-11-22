Renowned Pan-African activist Chakabars has partnered with the founders of Earn Your Leisure to build a sustainable community in Ghana

The project, dubbed Sanbra City, aims to create a secure and eco-friendly residential community for the African diaspora

Chakabars' vision for Sanbra City extends beyond real estate development, as he seeks to leave a lasting legacy of social and economic impact on the continent.

Renowned Pan-African activist Chakabars, in collaboration with the founders of Earn Your Leisure, Troy Millings and Rashad Bilal, has embarked on an ambitious real estate project in Ghana.

The trio has acquired 500 acres of land to develop Sanbra City, a sustainable residential community inspired by the "Year of Return" initiative.

Pan-African Activist, Chakabars, is speaking on Sanbra City, a real estate project for the diaspora. Image source: Chakabars

Construction on the project's first phase, The Cascades, a 40-unit community, commenced in August 2024 and is expected to be completed by October 2027.

In a video, Chakabars stated that Sanbra City aims to provide a secure and sustainable living environment for the African diaspora, encouraging them to invest in and contribute to the continent's development.

"We saw the year of return and everybody was going home but then everybody was doing the party party party and the partying was not translating into anything tangible and we discussed this and we said so how are we doing to make these people stay," he said.

Netizens divided over Chakabar's project

Netizens who saw the video of the Pan-African activist expressed mixed reactions in the comment section. Some were impressed, while others were not.

@Dawson_Blaud wrote:

"This is good.

@RuthAkosua_ wrote:

"I wish people would leave Ghana alone."

@Bassdots wrote:

"Fruit-selling charlatan has somehow secured acreage, and you can lap it up. the boy who cried wolf."

@yobennyyyy wrote:

"I hope they are not displacing locals to do that. Other than that kudos."

@kwamekels wrote:

"Olele, the rate at which the Caribbean’s are purchasing lands in Ghana deɛ eehu oo. When you chat with them at work the first the ask is the lands and then the men. They love Ghanaian men."

