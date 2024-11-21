The bus donated to Hohoe United by the Ghana FA has been spotted at a fitting shop after breaking down en route to Hohoe

The vehicle has become the latest to trend on social media for being faulty despite being presented as new

The Ghana Football Association donated nine buses to nine clubs from the Division One League last season

One of the buses donated to Division One clubs by the Ghana Football Association has been spotted at a mechanical shop before reaching its destination.

The vehicle gifted to Hohoe United broke down on its way to the club premises and had to be repaired before continuing the journey.

This comes hours after one of the buses trended on social media for having a poor interior with the seats in a deplorable state.

Hohoe United's bus spotted at mechanic after Ghana FA donation. Photo: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial @JoySportsGH

Source: Twitter

In a video shared on social media, the bus was packed at a fitting shop as the mechanics operated on it to return it to a good state.

The FA has received wide backlash after photos and videos of the buses in poor shape were shared on social media.

Meanwhile, the FA donated the buses to nine clubs that did well in last season's league, and there are plans to extend it to the women's league.

The current administration believes the gesture is to help improve the logistics of teams in the lower divisions. It was part of the FA's promise at the last congress.

Ghana FA to extend donation to women's league

The Ghana FA confirmed during the buses' presentation will be extended to the women's league.

"Let me also mention that our clubs in the Women's Premier League are also part of this strategy and in the next few days, four Women Premier League clubs will also take home a bus each," said Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku, as quoted by the official website of the FA.

"Today, it's the turn of our Division One League Clubs, tomorrow it may be the turn of our Women Premier League Clubs, subsequently, it may be the turn of Regional Football and several others benefiting from this strategy."

Buses donated to clubs faulty

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that the buses gifted to nine clubs by the Ghana Football Association have been found to be in a poor state.

The Ghana FA, in a short ceremony on Wednesday morning, presented nine of the best-performing clubs from last season's Division One League with new buses to facilitate their travels.

However, following the receipt of the vehicles, it was found that the interior of the buses was in a horrible state.

Source: YEN.com.gh