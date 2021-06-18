A young man recently headed to Twitter where he penned an interesting and rather sweet note to his future wife about her looking through his cellphone

In the letter, he explains that if she goes through his phone, she will see that he speaks to many women but this does not mean that he does not love or care about her

The post received many reactions from South Africans who shared their thoughts about going through their partner's phones and having trust issues

A young man recently took to Twitter to share an interesting post which he directed to his future wife. In the post, the young man admits that if she went through his phone, she would discover that he "interacts" with many other women.

Rest assured

In his post, he then goes on to say that despite the fact that he talks to other women, it would never be anything sinister and that he will always be loyal and faithful to her and this is something she must remember.

This man has written a letter to his future wife about how he talks to other women. Images: @unkubob/Unsplash

Source: UGC

"Dear Future Wife, if you have the habit of checking phones, you won't find anything you are looking for in mine. However, I mostly interact with women ... But don't worry, I will always be faithful and loyal to you," he wrote.

The ladies and the gents react:

Many locals headed to the comment section where they shared their thoughts on the "letter"; read a few of their interesting comments below:

@AjiOpeyemi said:

"Good bad boy."

@AtamOdey said:

"I will be very loyal to you too."

@iamphveektor2 said:

"I hope she's seeing this."

More interesting relationship posts

YEN.com.gh also reported that a young lady recently made her views very clear about cheating and relationship dynamics after she took to Twitter to share a post about what she believes people in relationships should be focused on.

According to the very interesting post, cheating is "old fashioned" and the new thing is focusing on one another, building their finances together and cultivating a strong and healthy relationship with God.

"Cheating is old-fashioned.The new-fashioned is to stick to one partner make money together, be happy, and praise God !! If you have ears then listen"

Source: Yen