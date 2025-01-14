A video of a Ghanaian woman speaking about her lucrative porridge business has surfaced online

The enterprising woman noted in the video that she has been selling the breakfast meal for the past eighteen years and has built a house

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, as some congratulated her while others criticised hers

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A Ghanaian woman has warmed hearts on social media after opening up about her porridge business.

The woman who hawks porridge stated in a video that her business is lucrative.

According to her, she has sold breakfast meals for about 18 years and has been able to build a house from them.

"I'm building a story-building," she told a content creator in a video.

She noted that despite the challenges that come with her business, she's been able to make the most out of it.

Speaking of how she has been able to stay in business for a long time and make good earnings from it, the woman noted that her friendly and welcoming spirit has created a loyal customer base who appreciate her personalised service and genuine care.

Therefore, the woman cautioned the public against looking down on any business, especially hers, since one can make enough from it. Additionally, she advised young people to venture into her field.

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided over Ghanaian woman's business

Netizens who saw the video of the Ghanaian woman speaking about her lucrative business expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some hailed her, others said otherwise.

@iamogidigidi wrote:

"That's a lie, most of these people have relatives pumping money into their projects whiles she sells to feed herself. Mongyae ntro no."

@Abrantielove wrote:

"In our generation. They should do this for 18 good years?? Wo Yale."

@CFCrichlord wrote:

"Masa masa , make guys tell the truth and stop deceiveing the masses , I know one woman like that for Kumasi she Dey sell Gob3 and she always claims she had build a huge mansion which we saw with our eyes. Saaana he she get pikin for outside wey Dey support am."

@posiogh wrote:

"Gen Z girls can’t relate. Dem de eat pizzas and catfish soft life but will live in rented single rooms with blue disco lights."

@SmimmyD wrote:

"The type of business my mom raised us up with , trust me there’s money in such business. The key to this is that “ Be friendly, especially to the young ones and have a nickname” . It’s fun. My mom used to sell jollof at mokola, afternoon(plantain chips at Agbado)"

@mrxclever wrote:

"The real deal is not how to get the money but it lies in how to manage the money when it finally comes."

@ElvisAsamoah17 wrote:

"See Ghana has great potential very great potential this thing she’s selling if it was in a overseas country like she would be in a store and even creating different types of flavors of it but charle the country is just too much."

Ice-cream seller builds a house

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man has opened up about his ice cream business.

He noted that he had built a house from the business's earnings and was taking care of his four kids with the same earnings from the business.

Netizens who saw the video were proud of him and congratulated him in the comments section.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh