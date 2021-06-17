Salma Mumin has shared a previously undisclosed story about her life

In a new interview with Nana Romeo, she shared how she was affected by the divorce of her parents

She stated that she never experienced what it feels like when a parent visits their child at school

Actress Salma Mumin has shared a heartbreaking story about the effect her parents' divorce had on her.

During an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, she recounted some difficult times she faced after her parents decided to end their romantic relationship.

I never had my parents visit me at school; Actress Salma Mumin shares a heartbreaking story. Photo source: Instagram (@salmamumin)

Speaking nearly at the point of breaking down, she sounded like she was still dealing with the pain from her past.

"When I was in school, SSS, just like everyone had parents or guardians to come to visit them, I never had that. I had to be in school, eat the gari just like that. If food was coming or not coming when I go to school, that was it," recalled Mumin.

"I can say I practically grew up by myself. I had to carry myself to the hospital when I was sick, just keep things to myself because there was nobody to say them to. A whole lot."

A lot of people comforted her online when she shared the news about life growing up.

"Salma, you have done well for yourself. So proud of you," wrote Kwarley_n.

"Never judge people you've no idea about their struggles," added Bishop Rock.

Akos shared a personal experience: "Am a victim of this ,what she said about SHS is the part that has made me believe her more ,I went almost every visiting day,because no one was coming ,lying down and looking through the window to see other kids with their parents that experience alone is hell but I went through it and came out strong"

Instagram user Madam also shared her own experience: "Very true dear same to me at times you wish there is someone to listen to you and when you look around all you got is your friends,and that's where the mistakes and betrayal in life Begins but I thank God I came out successful God is with us."

Watch the video of the interview below.

