Comic sensation AY Poyoo was recently seen among an entourage of top international comedians who are in Ghana for holidays

AY Poyoo joined the stars at the beach and later for an exclusive trip for a trip to Agona Nsabaa in the Central Region

Videos of them which have surfaced online garnered significant traction among fans

Ghanaian comic sensation AY Poyoo was spotted having a great time with Michael Blackson and his guests at a beach in Ghana.

The Ghanaian and Liberian-born comedian based in the US, Michael Blackson, has a tradition of visiting Ghana almost every year.

Ay Poyoo enjoys his moments with DC Young Fly, Michael Dapaah, and Michael Blackson. Source: AYPoyoo, DCYoungFly

He comes in and out to check on the progress of his educational facility at Agona Nsabaa. This year, the comedian invited his colleague, DC Young Fly, to Ghana.

DC Young Fly is a recurring cast member on the American television sketch comedy series Wild 'n OutWild N Out.

AY Poyoo is well renowned for his funny acts on social media. In 2023, the comic star was cosigned by Michael Blackson, who was quite intrigued by the AY Poyoo's pet goat.

In a recent video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Michael Blackson, DC Young Fly and Ay Poyoo were seen hanging out at the beach.

Among them was UK actor and rapper Michael Dapaah, popularly known as Big Shaq, known for the 2017 viral hit Man's Not Hot.

AY Poyoo joins Michale Blackson's entourage

Michael Blackson took his guests from the US on a trip to his educational facility in Agona Nsabaa to join the school's staff and students for their second-year anniversary.

A ceremony was held in the school for the students to showcase their talents to their founder and his guests which included AY Poyoo. On Instagram, Michael Blackson wrote,

"Today, we celebrated two years at the Michael Blackson Academy. I had no idea how talented my students were. Thank God for blessing me enough to pursue free education for this long. Let's go to year three. Thanks to all who have contributed to this cause."

Michael Blackson founded the school in 2023. The project was inspired by Blackson’s challenging upbringing in Ghanawh influenced him to relocate in search of better opportunities.

The comedian has promised to replicate his efforts in Lybia which is his second home.

AY Poyoo stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans regarding Ay Poyoo's stints with Michael Blackson and DC Young Fly.

Michael Blackson stranded in the village

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Michael Blackson and his entourage had encountered a setback while traveling to Agona Nsabaa.

Their vehicle got stuck in a bush, leaving the group stranded and confused about what to do.

While others tried to figure out how to navigate the situation, Ay Poyoo appeared unfazed, filming the moment for laughs.

