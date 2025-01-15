Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo starred for Bournemouth in their game against Chelsea in the Premier League

The Black Stars forward earned the praises of fans following his display on Tuesday evening at Stamford Bridge

Semenyo scored a powerful goal to earn the Cherries a draw in London against the English giants

Football fans have taken to social media to react to the performance of Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo after the game against Chelsea in the Premier League.

The AFC Bournemouth striker was in terrific form against the Blues, creating a goal and scoring one in the 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Semenyo, who is on the radar of Liverpool and Newcastle United, proved once again why he is one of the hottest forward's in the Premier League. He has now netted six goals in the Premier League.

How fans reacted to his display

@ArsenalTherapy posted:

Bournemouth signing a winger... Could Antoine Semenyo be an option for Arsenal given his £50m value? Goal scoring, Premier League proven pedigree and excellent ball striking with both feet. There's a lot to like.

@afcaarush added:

Antoine Semenyo is an ambidextrous winger whose athleticism + dribbling prowess elevate the team’s attack. Thrives on his directness + raw pace with added physicality which makes him go unnoticed as a creator + scorer

@DanGeorgee wrote:

What a season Bournemouth and Antoine Semenyo are having. As you can imagine, there is a lot of interest around him, but I can bet # AFCB would want a heck of a lot of money to even consider letting him go anytime soon. Cherries are flying, how high can they go?

@_owurakuampofo tweeted:

• Won the penalty for the equalizer • Stunning strike to take the lead. Antoine Semenyo is having a hell of a season.

@Lfc__vision added:

Unpopular opinion but Antoine Semenyo would be a fantastic signing for Liverpool

@simplyafcb posted:

I would also like to add, Antoine Semenyo is an OUTRAGEOUS footballer. £10 million is a bargain. Dribbling, shooting, finishing, passing across goal, he’s got it. Starting to become a very consistent player now as well. Very impressed, excellent second half.

@Mr_Gidiglo added:

Antoine Semenyo is better than Vinicius Jr

@afcjxmes added:

Antoine Semenyo is the sort of Sadio Mané type signing that could explode at a big club. We should be all over him.

James rescues point for Chelsea

Semenyo's strike almost gave AFC Bournemouth a famous victory at Stamford Bridge, but an injury-time equaliser from Reece James saw the Cherries leave London with a point.

The Blues got off to a brilliant start after Cole Palmer had given them a 13th-minute lead.

The visitors levelled from the spot after Semenyo won a penalty, which Justin Kluivert converted. The Ghana international then gave Bournemouth the lead with a thunderous finish before James pulled level in the final minute of the game.

Liverpool reignite interest in Semenyo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo has emerged as a transfer target for English giants Liverpool ahead of the winter transfer window.

The in-form AFC Bournemouth striker has been on the radar of the Reds but an offer is yet to be made for his services.

However, with the contract of Egypt star Mohamed Salah set to expire at the end of the season.

