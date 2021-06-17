A woman's funny resignation letter had people falling off their chairs as they reacted to the unconventional method

Most users commented on the lighthearted approach to something considered genrally a serious undertaking with her boss not expected to be impressed

Users of the social media platform shared in her laughs with many others tweeting their own hilarious resignation letters

A recent social media post depicting a woman's resignation letter written out on a gift card has other users, including South African social media users, in a complete frenzy.

The user, Morphne, whose Twitter handle is @ayelaliza, did one on her unsuspecting boss with the unconventional message. But asides from the picture showing the message, Morphne's thread included another funny message to her colleagues. She wrote:

A Twitter user tweeted a pic of a funny resignation letter on a gift card that had social media users rolling on the floor. Image: @ayelaliza/ Twitter.

"The rest of my crew has either [quit] or they put in their two weeks and I was the last one. So, cheers to f**king over Rite Aid on not having anyone to work."

Other Twitter users soon joined in the comedy and shared their own thoughts and experiences following the tweet.

Major laughs over funny resignations

In a caption to her own photo @anivaniram wrote:

"This one was mine lmao."

While @@Hai_Haeme in her comment said:

"We clearly have the same energy"

This, of course, prompted more hilarious responses.

@sarahlugor added:

"No, look at this picture my friend Paula took of me, I look kinda sick."

In a nod to Morphne, @XXJessica_Marie stated:

"Lmfao we really gotta thank whoever started this."

