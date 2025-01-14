C Confion's mother broke her silence about the late actor's death shortly after the late Kumawood star's funeral in Kumasi

The bereaved mother was emotional as she recounted the youngster's final moments and how excerpts of it came to her in a dream

Her video saddened many fans who continued to mourn the promising youngster from Buokrom

The mother of Ghaian actor C Confion, whose funeral was on December 20 last year, has expressed her pain over the loss.

The woman said she is yet to come to terms with C Confion's demise and desires his funeral and burial service on January 13.

According to the woman, she once had an uncomfortable dream about her son's life-threatening condition. She said,

"I dreamt about him. He appeared to me with his head cleanly shaved. Exactly a week after that dream, my son died."

C Confion's mum established he talked to her son after the dream, questioning him about his sickness, but the 28-year-old Kumawood star kept refusing to open up.

The woman spoke with a teary voice as she recounted her son's final moments, which he decided to keep from his family.

"I feel sorrow within. I can barely sleep or do anything. He was my everything. You know how Maame Akua is, Bright. Why can you leave me at this particular time? You have left me with no words. All I will say, wherever you are, is to support me with your spirit. You know your home, and you know me and all the embarrassment I've endured on earth."

Fans mourn with C Confion's mum

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from some fans who were struck by C COnfion's mum's sorrowful account of her son's loss.

KobbyTific said:

"Mummy stop crying ok if you cry Sandra too also will cry pls mummy."

Judith brown wrote:

"The interview really made me cry,why are kojo and Adjoa people like that,they don’t like asking for help,they don’t want to bother anyone."

@JosephineBonsuSerwaa-p6b remarked:

"What she is saying is true cos i knw her from Dichemso...She don't play wid her kids specially Koo Bright hmm am still feeling e pains for her💔May God see her through 🙏🏾."

@princetakyi3255 noted:

"God bless you Richie.. I'm really emotional right now😪😪😭😭😭😭😭... we all should help the family and the girlfriend Confion left behind.. His channel must be given to the family so that they can run the channel with the help of the whole Akabenezer team."

C Confion's sister read touching tribute

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that C Confion's sisters were inconsolable at the young actor's star-studded funeral in Kumasi.

They read a touching tribute in memory of the late actor reflecting on his undying love for them and his ability to lead and inspire at all times.

Your enthusiasm inspired us to be better versions of ourselves. As a brother, you were more than just a sibling. You were a friend, a confidant and a partner in crime. You shared your laughter, your dreams and your dreams with us, and we are honoured to be part of your journey."

