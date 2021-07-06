- For a young Indian boy named Aadhav Sugumar, it is a dream come true after entering the Guinness World Record

- Sugumar set the world record after climbing 50 staircases while hula hooping in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India

- The young boy achieved this in less than 20 seconds, with the incredible feat lauded by British adventurer, writer and television presenter Bear Grylls

Aadhav Sugumar, a young boy from India, has set a Guinness World record after climbing 50 stairs at one time in less than 20 seconds.

He became an internet sensation following his incredible feat which was achieved in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India on Saturday, April 2021.

Aadhav Sugumar sets Guinness World Record after climbing 50 stairs while doing hula hooping. Credit: Guinness World Records

According to the statement on the official site of the Guinness World Record, Sugumar had been practising hula hooping for years with a concentrated effort.

It was, however, in April he gave it the Guinness World Record a shot-- a feat he achieved in less than 20 seconds.

"Fastest time to climb 50 stairs whilst hula hooping ⏱️ 18.28 secs by Aadhav Sugumar," the record-counting organisation shared the video on their Instagram page.

How did he do it?

In the video, the young boy was captured as he ran from the first step up to the 50th one.

Sugumar achieved this while doing the hula hooping as he ran to the second camera covering the movement with timing.

People react

Commenting on the young Indian's courage, an IG user Reda Elfaiz said:

"I don’t think I can climb 50 stairs in 18 seconds even without the hula hoop."

Christoper Artist asked:

"Does the timer turn off for those seconds he's running forward?"

Barspinz reacted:

"Would that also beat the record or set the record for doing it barefoot."

Bear Grylls, a British adventurer, writer, television presenter and businessman, was also impressed by Sugumar's courage and he quickly praised the young boy. He Wrote:

"Well done Aadhav!"

What is hula hoop

Hula hoop, according to Wikipedia source, is a toy hoop that is twirled around the waist, limbs or neck. It has been used by children and adults since 500 BC.

Source: Yen