Stonebwoy's kids Jidula and Janam, in a video, got into trouble with their mother after sneaking to eat a piece of a large cake she had set aside

In the video, Louisa, upon realising that part of the cake had been eaten by the kids, confronted Jidula, who blamed her brother as the main culprit

The video sparked reactions from social media users who found the unfolding events funny, especially Jidula shifting the blame to Janam

Stonebwoy’s children, Jidula and Janam, are trending online after a video showed them getting into trouble with their mother, Louisa, for eating part of a cake she had set aside.

Stonebwoy's kids ge confronted by their mother after eating a cake. Photo source: stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

The video showed Louisa discovering that a piece of the large cake was missing. She confronted Jidula, who quickly blamed her younger brother, Janam, for the incident. Louisa appeared unimpressed with her daughter’s explanation and asked her to call for her brother in a stern tone.

The video has gone viral on social media, with Ghanaians reacting to the humorous situation. Many found Jidula’s attempt to shift the blame entertaining and dropped funny comments about her witty mind.

Stonebwoy's kids get many laughing

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

robertmogabi610 said:

"Cj why are you selling Our Prince out to Mom ,when you all did it.. smart girl you ate a little bit and jaja eat the whole thing."

Alpha Homme reacted:

"Her way of talking shows how much confidence the parents in-store in her she will be great."

flexbabe reacted:

"there is a man in the house so u don't want to be in trouble. 😂"

favour wrote:

"is she afraid of Janam 😂 please don't let me be in trouble wai dierr."

Source: YEN.com.gh